Sanders campaign says it raised more than $1.3 million in one day after negative ad

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersNew campaign ad goes after Sanders by mentioning heart attack Biden on whether Sanders can unify party as nominee: 'It depends' Steyer rebukes Biden for arguing with supporter he thought was Sanders voter MORE’s (I-Vt.) campaign said Wednesday it raised more than $1.3 million in one day in response to a super PAC’s negative ad targeting the senator and the heart attack he suffered last year.

The presidential candidate received more than 70,000 donations the day after his campaign warned supporters about an ad from the Democratic Majority for Israel scheduled to begin airing Wednesday, The New York Times reported.

The super PAC launched the almost $700,000 ad campaign in the days before the Iowa caucuses. The ad highlights voters characterizing Sanders as too risky as a left-wing progressive to beat President Trump Donald John TrumpCNN's Don Lemon explains handling of segment after Trump criticism NPR reporter after Pompeo clash: Journalists don't interview government officials to score 'political points' Lawyer says Parnas can't attend Senate trial due to ankle bracelet MORE, with one voter also mentioning his heart attack earlier in the campaign and their concerns about the senator’s health.

Sanders’s campaign manager Faiz Shakir said in a statement obtained by the Times that all Democratic presidential candidates should denounce “negative attack ads run by dark money groups.”

“But what our ​fund-raising ​numbers show is our supporters know the establishment will do anything to try to stop Bernie, and they’re ready to rally to his side at a moment’s notice,” he said.

A spokesperson from the Sanders campaign deferred to the Times article for comment.

Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenPerry delegation talking points stressed pushing Ukraine to deal with 'corruption' GOP senator airs anti-Biden ad in Iowa amid impeachment trial Biden photobombs live national news broadcast at one of his rallies MORE are in a tight race in the Hawkeye state, with former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegBiden on whether Sanders can unify party as nominee: 'It depends' Biden lines up high-profile surrogates to campaign in Iowa Hill.TV's Krystal Ball: Failure to embrace Sanders as nominee would 'destroy' Democratic Party MORE and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBiden on whether Sanders can unify party as nominee: 'It depends' Overnight Health Care — Presented by Philip Morris International — HHS has no plans to declare emergency over coronavirus | GOP senator calls for travel ban to stop outbreak | Warren releases plan to contain infectious diseases Biden lines up high-profile surrogates to campaign in Iowa MORE (D-Mass.) right up there with them.