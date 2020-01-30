Buttigieg lands LGBTQ group's endorsement

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegSanders campaign says it raised more than .3 million in one day after negative ad Warren's dog campaigns in Iowa while senator sits in impeachment trial Overnight Health Care — Presented by Philip Morris International — Dems warn Trump against Medicaid block grants | Sanders under pressure on how to pay for 'Medicare for All' | China to allow in US health officials to study coronavirus MORE has picked up the endorsement of Equality California, one of the country's largest LGBTQ advocacy groups, and its Nevada sister organization, which could prove important in the primaries.

The former South Bend, Ind. mayor is the only openly gay candidate in the Democratic primary race, but the endorsement wasn't a guarantee, as an Equality California panel also considered Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSanders campaign says it raised more than .3 million in one day after negative ad Warren's dog campaigns in Iowa while senator sits in impeachment trial Weld bets on New Hampshire to fuel long shot bid against Trump MORE (D-Mass.) and billionaire Tom Steyer Tom Fahr SteyerPoll: Most Democratic voters say billionaires are out of touch with average American Hill.TV's Saagar Enjeti rips Biden over tense exchange with Steyer supporter Gabbard says she's received no reason from CNN for lack of invitation to town halls MORE, who's from California. Each candidate in the race had the chance to fill out a survey for the committee.

But, Equality California’s executive director, Rick Zbur, told The Associated Press that it was ultimately "an easy decision."

According to the group, Buttigieg impressed the endorsement committee with his in-depth policies for protecting LGBTQ youth in schools and stopping the HIV epidemic by 2030.

"My campaign is based around a shared future of belonging for all Americans, no matter their sexual orientation or gender identity,” Buttigieg said in an emailed statement to the wire service.

“President Trump Donald John TrumpDemocrats outraged over White House lawyer's claim that some foreign involvement in elections is acceptable Senators take reins of impeachment trial in marathon question session White House announces task force to monitor coronavirus MORE’s attacks on the LGBTQ+ community, especially our trans members, have shown us that the fight for equal rights did not end with marriage equality. I will be the President to continue that fight for equality,” he continued.