Health care, abortion top searches in Iowa ahead of caucuses: report

Iowans reportedly searched for "abortion" and "health care" the most in the past week in connection to the White House hopefuls who will take the stage in next Democratic presidential debate

"Abortion" was the most-searched issue with former Vice President Joe Biden, former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg, tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang and billionaire Tom Steyer, Axios reports, citing Google Trends data.

Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) were most searched with "health care," according to the news outlet. Sanders is promoting his "Medicare for All" plan, while the other candidates have offered a range of alternative health care plans.

Notably, Biden, Warren and Sanders – the top three candidates in the polls currently – were also searched with "Social Security."

The highly anticipated Iowa caucuses, the first chance for voters to cast ballots for 2020 candidates, are Monday.