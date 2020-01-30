DC mayor endorses Michael Bloomberg

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) on Thursday announced she is endorsing former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergWarren gets endorsements from 45 Michigan officeholders, activists Poll: Most Democratic voters say billionaires are out of touch with average American The Hill's 12:30 Report: Impeachment trial moves to senators' questions MORE in his White House bid, declaring that he is the only Democratic hopeful that can “unify” the country to defeat President Trump Donald John TrumpDemocrats outraged over White House lawyer's claim that some foreign involvement in elections is acceptable Senators take reins of impeachment trial in marathon question session White House announces task force to monitor coronavirus MORE.

“We can resolve our most pressing problems if we have the right leader to turn innovative ideas into reality,” Bowser said in a tweet Thursday. “Bloomberg is a problem-solver with a proven track record of getting things done. He’s a mentor & friend & I’m proud to endorse him for president.”

Bowser added that she will appear alongside Bloomberg at the Atlas Performing Arts Center in Washington, D.C., on Thursday afternoon. She is set to become a national co-campaign chairwoman for Bloomberg's team.

We can resolve our most pressing problems if we have the right leader to turn innovative ideas into reality@MikeBloomberg is a problem-solver with a proven track record of getting things done. He’s a mentor & friend & I’m proud to endorse him for president. #MikeWillGetItDone pic.twitter.com/40jBr4XxSz — Muriel Bowser (@MurielBowser) January 30, 2020

Bloomberg launched an unconventional and late White House bid in November and has since spent more than $200 million on advertising for his campaign.

The former mayor is not competing in early voting states such as Iowa and New Hampshire and instead is focusing specifically on Super Tuesday states. He has flooded the airwaves and social media with ads, and he has hired roughly 800 staffers throughout the country.

Despite his unique approach, Bloomberg seems to be gaining some momentum in the primary field.

A Morning Consult poll released on Tuesday showed that Bloomberg, the founder of Bloomberg LP, had reached double figures in support with 12 percent of Democratic primary voters saying they would support him, placing him in front of former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.).

Bloomberg still lags significantly behind former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who have emerged as the frontrunners in the race.

Bowser is among more than two dozen current and former mayors to place their support behind the former New York City mayor, The Washington Post noted. Bowser's endorsement follows one last week from San Francisco Mayor London Breed (D).

“He has the ability to beat Donald Trump this November, and that is of the most concern to me," Breed told the San Francisco Chronicle after announcing his endorsement.