Bloomberg taps top Booker aide as national campaign spokesperson

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg tapped Sabrina Singh, a former top aide to Sen. Cory Booker's (D-N.J.) unsuccessful White House bid, to serve as a national spokeswoman for his own presidential campaign.

Singh, who also previously served as a spokeswoman for the Democratic National Committee, is the latest in a spree of hires for the billionaire former mayor as he dumps hundreds of millions of dollars in his own money on ads and staffing to beef up his campaign.

Singh announced her new role on Twitter on Thursday morning and said she’s “beyond excited to work with this incredible team to defeat Donald Trump Donald John TrumpDemocrats outraged over White House lawyer's claim that some foreign involvement in elections is acceptable Senators take reins of impeachment trial in marathon question session White House announces task force to monitor coronavirus MORE.”

*some personal news*



I have joined @MikeBloomberg @Mike2020 as national spokesperson! I'm beyond excited to work with this incredible team to defeat Donald Trump.#MikeWillGetItDone — Sabrina Singh (@sabrinasingh24) January 30, 2020

“We are thrilled to have Sabrina on board — she's a veteran of multiple races who will add to our talented team as we continue to grow in the run-up to Super Tuesday,” the Bloomberg campaign said in a statement to The Hill.

Bloomberg entered the White House race in November, several months after a number of his primary opponents had already thrown their hats into the ring. He’s worked to bolster his campaign by spending hundreds of millions of his own dollars on a nationwide advertising blitz and hiring top campaign staffers.

The former New York City mayor is not contesting the first four nominating states of Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina and is instead focusing on the Super Tuesday states voting on March 3 and several general election swing states.