Poll: Biden holds 7-point lead over Sanders in Pennsylvania

Joe Biden leads his closest challenger in the 2020 Democratic presidential field by 7 points in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania, according to a new survey.

The poll from Franklin & Marshall College shows the former vice president with 22 percent support from Democratic voters. Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders campaign says it raised more than .3 million in one day after negative ad Warren's dog campaigns in Iowa while senator sits in impeachment trial Weld bets on New Hampshire to fuel long shot bid against Trump MORE (I-Vt.) follows with 15 percent, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSanders campaign says it raised more than .3 million in one day after negative ad Warren's dog campaigns in Iowa while senator sits in impeachment trial Weld bets on New Hampshire to fuel long shot bid against Trump MORE (D-Mass.) has 14 percent.

No other Democratic candidate registered double-digit support in Pennsylvania.

The survey, released Thursday, shows Biden's lead over his competitors diminishing in recent months. Biden held a 16-point lead in July, pollsters noted, and led by 8 percent in October.

Warren currently tops the list of voters' preferred second choices at 26 percent, with Sanders coming behind her at 18 percent.

The survey also shows that roughly 3 in 4 supporters of Sanders and Warren identify themselves as liberals, contrasted by just 4 in 10 Biden supporters.

The survey of 628 registered Pennsylvania voters, including 292 Democrats, 251 Republicans and 85 independents, was conducted from Jan. 20 to 26 with a margin of error of 6.2 percentage points.