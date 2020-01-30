Bustos says she has reached out to former 2020 hopefuls about boosting House Democrats

Rep. Cheri Bustos Cheryl (Cheri) Lea BustosGOP leader warns lawmakers on fundraising: 'Getting our ass kicked' DCCC unveils initial dozen candidates for 'Red to Blue' program Overnight Health Care — Presented by Philip Morris International — CDC, State Department warn against travel to China | Biden says Trump left US unprepared for epidemic | Justices allow Trump 'public charge' rule to move forward MORE (D-Ill.), the chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), is in talks with several of her party’s former presidential candidates about helping House Democrats in the 2020 elections.

Bustos said that she has already reached out to Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisLive coverage: Senators query impeachment managers, Trump defense Could Biden steamroll the Democratic field? Sanders allies in new uproar over DNC convention appointments MORE (D-Calif.) and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro Julian CastroThe Memo: Impeachment dominates final Iowa sprint Jayapal: 'We will end up with another Donald Trump' if the US doesn't elect a progressive Sanders, Warren battle for progressive endorsements MORE, who both dropped out of the Democratic presidential race in recent weeks.

Another former 2020 candidate, Beto O’Rourke, who ended his campaign in November, reached out to the DCCC himself to offer his support, she said.

“He called me shortly after he got out of the presidential and said ‘I am at your disposal. You let me know what you need from me, if I can be of help in any way,’ which is a very generous offer,” Bustos told reporters at a question-and-answer session on Thursday morning, referring to the former Texas congressman. “It means a lot, especially in Texas.”

“For Castro and Kamala...and Beto, those are folks that I’ve invited to different things wherever it makes sense,” she said. “You bring people in where they’re going to resonate well.”

Bustos also said that she has spoken to Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten GillibrandJoan Lunden presses lawmakers to support paid family leave legislation It's time for paid leave for all GOP-Biden feud looms over impeachment trial MORE (D-N.Y.), but added that that conversation “was as much about softball as anything." Both Bustos and Gillibrand are on the Congressional Women’s Softball Team.

Bustos did not say whether she had spoken to Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerLive coverage: Senators query impeachment managers, Trump defense Overnight Defense: White House threatens to veto House Iran bills | Dems 'frustrated' after Iran briefing | Lawmakers warn US, UK intel sharing at risk after Huawei decision White House Correspondents' Association blasts State for 'punitive action' against NPR MORE (D-N.J.), but noted that some candidates may have reached out to other DCCC officials.

House Democrats are largely playing defense in 2020 after picking up 43 seats in the 2018 midterm elections. Many of those seats are in districts that President Trump Donald John TrumpDemocrats outraged over White House lawyer's claim that some foreign involvement in elections is acceptable Senators take reins of impeachment trial in marathon question session White House announces task force to monitor coronavirus MORE won in 2016, and Democrats see their roster of presidential candidates, both current and former, as valuable assets in down-ballot races.

Asked whether former President Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaHouse ethics committee warns lawmakers against posting deepfakes Live coverage: Senators query impeachment managers, Trump defense Mellman: First-timers and veterans in Iowa MORE is planning to help House Democrats’ reelection efforts, Bustos replied: “I think he’ll get engaged when he’s ready to get engaged.”

O'Rourke, who rose to prominence during his 2018 Senate bid against Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzTed Cruz clarifies after Lev Parnas's lawyer calls senator's tweet 'fake news' John Roberts blocks Rand Paul's question on whistleblower Dershowitz: If President does something to win election, it's OK unless it's illegal MORE (R-Texas), could be a particularly valuable asset in Texas, where Democrats are eyeing a handful of House seats as potential pickup opportunities.

While he ultimately lost his 2018 Senate campaign, O'Rourke raised record amounts of money and gained near-celebrity status nationwide. He ultimately came within 3 points of defeating Cruz.

Since then, Democrats have become increasingly bullish about making inroads in Texas, a longtime Republican stronghold, arguing that demographic and political changes in the state have made it more friendly territory for their candidates.

But some of the party's presidential candidates, most notably Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders campaign says it raised more than .3 million in one day after negative ad Warren's dog campaigns in Iowa while senator sits in impeachment trial Weld bets on New Hampshire to fuel long shot bid against Trump MORE (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSanders campaign says it raised more than .3 million in one day after negative ad Warren's dog campaigns in Iowa while senator sits in impeachment trial Weld bets on New Hampshire to fuel long shot bid against Trump MORE (D-Mass.), have found themselves at odds with the DCCC, which works to help Democratic House incumbents win reelection.

Sanders and Warren, the leading progressives in the presidential race, have thrown their support behind House primary challengers, including Marie Newman, who’s challenging Rep. Dan Lipinski (D-Ill.) in Illinois’s 3rd District, and Jessica Cisneros, who’s challenging Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) in Texas’s 28th District.

Asked on Thursday whether she is concerned that Sanders, one of the highest-profile candidates and a current frontrunner for the Democratic presidential nomination, is working against the DCCC’s interests by endorsing primary challengers, Bustos demurred.

“Bernie Sanders is going to endorse who he’s going to endorse. Elizabeth Warren is going to endorse who she’s going to endorse. Joe Biden Joe BidenSenators take reins of impeachment trial in marathon question session Sanders campaign says it raised more than .3 million in one day after negative ad Warren's dog campaigns in Iowa while senator sits in impeachment trial MORE will endorse who he’s going to endorse,” Bustos said, referring to the former vice president and current frontrunner in the 2020 Democratic field.

“From our perspective at the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, we support House Democrats,” she continued. “That is our job to support House Democrats. We will continue to do that. But I can predict what they’re going to do and I can’t influence what they’re going to do.”