Trump campaign unveils Super Bowl ad touting the economy

President Trump Donald John TrumpDemocrats outraged over White House lawyer's claim that some foreign involvement in elections is acceptable Senators take reins of impeachment trial in marathon question session White House announces task force to monitor coronavirus MORE’s reelection campaign will tout his economic record in an ad scheduled to run during Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

“America demanded change and change is what we got,” the narrator says in the commercial, which was released on Thursday. “Under President Trump, America is stronger, safer and more prosperous than ever before.”

The ad is intercut with news reports about wage growth and historic low unemployment numbers for Latinos and African Americans.

It closes with Trump at a campaign rally saying: “Ladies and gentlemen, the best is yet to come.”

The 30-second ad is one of two that the Trump campaign will run during the nation’s most-watched sporting event. The campaign said the second will not be released until it airs live for the first time during Super Bowl 54.

The campaign has estimated the cost for the two ads to be about $10 million.

Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergWarren gets endorsements from 45 Michigan officeholders, activists Poll: Most Democratic voters say billionaires are out of touch with average American The Hill's 12:30 Report: Impeachment trial moves to senators' questions MORE, a Democratic presidential contender, will also run an ad during the Super Bowl touting his record on gun control.

Bloomberg’s 60-second ad will run once and is estimated to cost his campaign $11 million, according to a report from The New York Times.