New Bloomberg ad blitz to run in 27 states

Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens Bloomberg's presidential campaign will go up with three new television ads in 27 states this week as the former New York City mayor continues an unprecedented advertising blitz that has helped propel him into double digits in some national polls.

The Bloomberg campaign will go live with an ad attacking President Trump Donald John TrumpDemocrats outraged over White House lawyer's claim that some foreign involvement in elections is acceptable Senators take reins of impeachment trial in marathon question session White House announces task force to monitor coronavirus MORE for breaking promises on health care. A second ad will promote Bloomberg’s own record on health care, while a third ad will tout his record as a “problem solver.”

The ads will run in nearly every Super Tuesday state, including California and Texas, the two states with the most delegates at stake on March 3.

The ads will also run in the Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, the three “blue wall” states Democrats hope to win back from Trump in 2020.

And the ads will run in a variety of other general election battlegrounds whose primaries fall later on the calendar, such as Arizona, Florida, Georgia and Ohio.

In addition, Bloomberg will run a 60-second ad during Sunday’s Super Bowl, which will cost the campaign an estimated $11 million.

The Bloomberg campaign did not say how much money is going into the new ads running in 27 states. The former mayor has spent well over $200 million of his own money this cycle — more than every other candidate running for president combined.

Bloomberg is not competing in the first four states to vote but rather is staking his campaign on Super Tuesday, when about one-third of all the delegates will be allocated.

Bloomberg has not been in any of the Democratic debates, but his national advertising strategy appears to be paying dividends.

A Morning Consult survey released this week found Bloomberg at 12 percent support, in fourth place and not far behind Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSanders campaign says it raised more than .3 million in one day after negative ad Warren's dog campaigns in Iowa while senator sits in impeachment trial Weld bets on New Hampshire to fuel long shot bid against Trump MORE (D-Mass.).

The ad attacking Trump begins with the president making promises about how his policies will result in Americans having better health care for less money.

“As mayor, Mike Bloomberg helped expand coverage for 700,000 New Yorkers,” the narrator says. “As president, everyone will have access to affordable care. He’ll cap health care costs and ban surprise medical bills. Real plans. Not empty promises.”

A second ad states that U.S. health care costs are rising, along with the number of uninsured Americans.

“As president, he’ll lower drug costs and ensure everyone without coverage can get it,” The narrator says. “That’s a promise. And unlike [Trump], Mike actually keeps his.”

The third ad is a positive spot about how Bloomberg will unite the country.

“Here’s the America I know,” Bloomberg says in the ad. “A country that puts working together ahead of standing apart. Where we find common ground to expand health care and build a stronger, fairer economy and save our planet. I’m a problem solver. I build teams. I nurture new ideas. I hold myself accountable for results. It’s how I led a complex, diverse city, and it’s how I’ll unite and lead this country.”