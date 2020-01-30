McConnell group to host Super Bowl weekend fundraiser

A joint fundraising committee allied with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellDemocratic senator to force vote requiring Roberts to weigh in on witnesses Evangelical pastor: Jesus would have 'beat the crap' out of John Bolton Bolton's lawyer disputes NSC assessment that manuscript contains classified information MORE (R-Ky.) is hosting a fundraiser in the Miami area over Super Bowl weekend.

McConnell for Majority Leader, a joint fundraising committee, has scheduled a fundraiser at 4 p.m. Saturday at a "South Beach Miami Location Provided Upon RSVP," according to an invite obtained by The Hill.

A source said the fundraiser was scheduled "months ago," and the invite does not say if McConnell, who is in Washington for President Trump Donald John TrumpDemocrats outraged over White House lawyer's claim that some foreign involvement in elections is acceptable Senators take reins of impeachment trial in marathon question session White House announces task force to monitor coronavirus MORE's impeachment trial, will attend. The trial is set for closing arguments on Friday with Republicans aiming to wrap up the trial this week.

Team Mitch and McConnell's leadership office did not respond to a request for comment from The Hill.

The hourlong event requires a personal contribution of up to $20,600 per individual to the fundraising committee. The $20,600 would be broken up to comply with contribution limits. The first $2,800 from any single individual’s contribution would go to the McConnell Senate Committee primary election account, the next $2,800 to the general election account, the next $10,000 to the Republican Party of Kentucky, and the remaining $5,000 to the Bluegrass Committee, according to the invite.

The event is scheduled the day before Super Bowl LIV, which kicks off at 6:30 pm. Eastern on Sunday, with the Kansas City Chiefs playing the San Francisco 49ers.

Super Bowl weekends are known as a major draw for business executives and have long provided an opportunity for political fundraisers. But this year's impeachment trial of Trump in the Senate and the impending Iowa caucuses have scrambled the calendar for many lawmakers.

A fundraiser for home state Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) in Miami Beach also slated for this weekend was canceled. The “Super Bowl Brunch Reception with Special Guest Senator Rick Scott” was scheduled for Sunday, with a VIP reception at 10 a.m. and a general reception at 11 a.m., according to an invite obtained by The Hill.

The fundraiser was to be hosted by David MacNeil, the CEO of car accessory company WeatherTech, and Fabrianna Ferrari at a dockside yacht at Fontainebleau. Individual VIP tickets were $5,000, individual general tickets were $2,500.

Organizers for Scott's event confirmed that the event was canceled.

This year, other lawmakers from Super Bowl teams' home states don't have plans to use the big game to raise campaign cash.

Rep. Ro Khanna Rohit (Ro) KhannaLawmakers wager chocolate, barbecue on Super Bowl outcome Sanders endorses 9 progressive House candidates Overnight Defense: White House threatens to veto House Iran bills | Dems 'frustrated' after Iran briefing | Lawmakers warn US, UK intel sharing at risk after Huawei decision MORE (D-Calif.), whose district includes the 49ers stadium, will be in Iowa campaigning for Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders campaign says it raised more than .3 million in one day after negative ad Warren's dog campaigns in Iowa while senator sits in impeachment trial Weld bets on New Hampshire to fuel long shot bid against Trump MORE (I-Vt.) instead of holding fundraisers around the Super Bowl, his campaign told The Hill.

Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D-Mo.), whose district is home to the Chiefs’ stadium, is also not holding fundraisers around the Super Bowl, his campaign told The Hill.

The offices of Sens. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisLive coverage: Senators query impeachment managers, Trump defense Could Biden steamroll the Democratic field? Sanders allies in new uproar over DNC convention appointments MORE (D-Calif.), Dianne Feinstein Dianne Emiel FeinsteinExtreme Risk Protection Order Act will help keep guns out of the wrong hands California Democrat Christy Smith launches first TV ad in bid for Katie Hill's former House seat Biden wins endorsement of Sacramento mayor MORE (D-Calif.) and Sen. Josh Hawley Joshua (Josh) David HawleyJohn Roberts blocks Rand Paul's question on whistleblower Democratic senator to force vote requiring Roberts to weigh in on witnesses GOP predicts Roberts won't cast tie-breaking vote on witnesses MORE (R-Mo.), who represent states with teams in the game, said the lawmakers are not attending the Super Bowl. The office of Sen. Roy Blunt Roy Dean BluntOvernight Defense: Bolton, GOP senators see close ties challenged | Republicans fume over Dem maneuver on Iran bills |Trump criticizes Democrats over war powers vote GOP predicts Roberts won't cast tie-breaking vote on witnesses Bolton, GOP senators see their close ties challenged MORE (R-Mo.) did not respond to The Hill’s request for comment.

Updated at 5 p.m.