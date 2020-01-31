Bloomberg lands Utah's lone Democratic rep as sixth congressional endorsement

Democratic presidential hopeful Mike Bloomberg on Friday scored his sixth congressional endorsement, this one from Utah's only Democratic Rep. Ben McAdams.

It is the latest win for the former New York City mayor's surging campaign.

"He’s our best shot to restore fiscal responsibility in Washington and to address critical issues like access to quality health care," McAdams said in a statement released by Bloomberg's campaign. "As Mayor, he brought people from all corners of the world together to solve big problems and I am confident he will do the same as president.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2018, McAdams flipped a district previously won by President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Memo: Trump tries to steal Democrats' thunder in Iowa Democrats make closing arguments to Iowa voters Alexander to vote no on witnesses, bringing trial close to end MORE in 2016 and he is the only Democrat serving in the state's congressional delegation.

Bloomberg has received a slew of congressional endorsements over the past month from a number of members of Congress and mayors.

Rep. Scott Peters (D-Calif.) threw his support behind Bloomberg on Monday, while Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) announced her support for Bloomberg on Thursday.

Bloomberg is not competing in the early state contests and is focusing his wealth and resources on the Super Tuesday states.

The former mayor has already spent $270 million on advertising across the country ahead of the primary contests.

His campaign on Monday began sending mailers to 2.5 million Democratic primary voters across the country.

The efforts appear to be paying off in polls, with Bloomberg hitting double digits in a Morning Consult survey released earlier this week.