Biden holds small lead in four-way race for Iowa: poll

A new Iowa poll by Park Street Strategies shows former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Memo: Trump tries to steal Democrats' thunder in Iowa Democrats make closing arguments to Iowa voters Alexander to vote no on witnesses, bringing trial close to end MORE with a narrow lead over several of his Democratic primary opponents ahead of the state's first-in-the-nation caucuses on Monday.

Biden had the support of 20 percent of polled Iowa caucusgoers. He was followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersThe Memo: Trump tries to steal Democrats' thunder in Iowa Democrats make closing arguments to Iowa voters Trump mocks 2020 Democrats during Iowa campaign rally MORE (I-Vt.) with 18 percent support. Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenThe Memo: Trump tries to steal Democrats' thunder in Iowa Democrats make closing arguments to Iowa voters Trump mocks 2020 Democrats during Iowa campaign rally MORE (D-Mass.) and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegThe Memo: Trump tries to steal Democrats' thunder in Iowa Democrats make closing arguments to Iowa voters Trump mocks 2020 Democrats during Iowa campaign rally MORE were then tied at 17 percent each, creating a virtual four-way tie at the top.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharDemocrats make closing arguments to Iowa voters Klobuchar meets with Congressional Hispanic Caucus campaign arm Bloomberg says he won't change donor policy to make debate stage MORE (D-Minn.) rounded out the pack with 12 percent. No other candidate was in double digits.

The poll of 600 caucusgoers was conducted from Jan. 24 to Jan. 28 and had a margin of error of 3 percentage points.

The survey is consistent with others showing a tight race as Iowa gears up to officially kick off the 2020 primary race.

The poll also asked Iowans for their second-choice candidate, with 21 percent picking Warren, followed by Klobuchar and Biden, who were each selected by 16 percent of polled caucusgoers.

Buttigieg garnered 14 percent and Sanders received 9 percent when respondents were asked for a second choice.