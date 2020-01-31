Warren releases string of ads in final push before Iowa caucuses

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenThe Memo: Trump tries to steal Democrats' thunder in Iowa Democrats make closing arguments to Iowa voters Trump mocks 2020 Democrats during Iowa campaign rally MORE (D-Mass.) released four new ads Friday as part of her final push before the Iowa caucuses.

The ads will run in Iowa and New Hampshire on Monday, the day of the Iowa caucuses and a week before New Hampshire’s primary.

The ads tout her endorsement from the Des Moines Register and feature vignettes of caucusgoers who claim to have previously caucused for varying candidates, including President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Memo: Trump tries to steal Democrats' thunder in Iowa Democrats make closing arguments to Iowa voters Alexander to vote no on witnesses, bringing trial close to end MORE, in the 2016 caucuses but who now support Warren.

Warren also tweeted a clip showing several people who have endorsed her — including Ashley Judd, Jane Fonda, Lance Bass and Adam Rippon, as well as former presidential candidate Julián Castro — listing ways people can help campaign for her in the days leading up the the early-state primaries.

The Iowa caucuses are just three days away—so we got some friends together to talk about what you can do these next few days to help! pic.twitter.com/2rAvzuRRRD — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) January 31, 2020

Last week, Warren released two ads in Iowa, one of them titled "Betsy," which focuses on Warren's Republican family members, showing a pattern of trying to appeal to moderate Republicans.

Warren has been a front-runner throughout the campaign, often trailing Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersThe Memo: Trump tries to steal Democrats' thunder in Iowa Democrats make closing arguments to Iowa voters Trump mocks 2020 Democrats during Iowa campaign rally MORE (I-Vt.) and former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Memo: Trump tries to steal Democrats' thunder in Iowa Democrats make closing arguments to Iowa voters Alexander to vote no on witnesses, bringing trial close to end MORE. That remained true Friday, when an NBC News–Wall Street Journal poll showed Warren in third place in Iowa at 15 percent, trailing Sanders and Biden.