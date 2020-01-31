DNC drops donor requirement for debates, opening door for Bloomberg

The Democratic National Committee eliminated Friday a fundraising requirement to qualify for the February debate in Las Vegas, potentially paving the way for Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergThe Memo: Trump tries to steal Democrats' thunder in Iowa Trump mocks 2020 Democrats during Iowa campaign rally Klobuchar meets with Congressional Hispanic Caucus campaign arm MORE to make the stage for the first time.

Under the new criteria, candidates can meet either a delegates threshold or a polling threshold to qualify for the Feb. 19 debate in Las Vegas, just three days before the Nevada caucuses.

Specifically, candidates must have been allocated at least one pledged delegate at the Iowa caucuses or the New Hampshire primary.

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates can also qualify by reaching 10 percent support in at least four national polls or surveys of South Carolina and Nevada released between Jan. 15 and Feb. 18.

Alternatively, a candidate can qualify for the debate by reaching 12 percent support in two sanctioned national or early-state surveys.

Only six candidates qualified for the previous debate in Des Moines – Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersThe Memo: Trump tries to steal Democrats' thunder in Iowa Democrats make closing arguments to Iowa voters Trump mocks 2020 Democrats during Iowa campaign rally MORE (I-Vt.), former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Memo: Trump tries to steal Democrats' thunder in Iowa Democrats make closing arguments to Iowa voters Alexander to vote no on witnesses, bringing trial close to end MORE, Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenThe Memo: Trump tries to steal Democrats' thunder in Iowa Democrats make closing arguments to Iowa voters Trump mocks 2020 Democrats during Iowa campaign rally MORE (D-Mass.), former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegThe Memo: Trump tries to steal Democrats' thunder in Iowa Democrats make closing arguments to Iowa voters Trump mocks 2020 Democrats during Iowa campaign rally MORE, Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharDemocrats make closing arguments to Iowa voters Klobuchar meets with Congressional Hispanic Caucus campaign arm Bloomberg says he won't change donor policy to make debate stage MORE (D-Minn.), and businessman Tom Steyer Tom Fahr SteyerDemocrats make closing arguments to Iowa voters Bloomberg says he won't change donor policy to make debate stage Bloomberg surges past Warren into third place in new national poll MORE.

Bloomberg has been self-funding his campaign and has failed to reach the fundraising thresholds for previous debates.

But now with fundraising barrier removed, Bloomberg might join Democrats on stage for the first time.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are thrilled that voters could soon have the chance to see Mike Bloomberg on the debate stage, hear his vision for the country, and see why he is the strongest candidate to defeat Donald Trump Donald John TrumpThe Memo: Trump tries to steal Democrats' thunder in Iowa Democrats make closing arguments to Iowa voters Alexander to vote no on witnesses, bringing trial close to end MORE and bring our country together," Bloomberg campaign manager Kevin Sheekey said in a statement.

“Mike has run for office three times and never taken a dime from special interests, allowing him to act independently, on the merits, without having to do what donors expect. He is proud to be doing the same with this campaign,” Sheekey added.

The former New York City mayor’s strategy of blanketing the airwaves with hundreds of millions of dollars has boosted him into double-digits in some recent national surveys, even though he's not running in any of the early-voting states, and is therefore unlikely to accumulate any delegates in Iowa or New Hampshire.

Some of Bloomberg's rivals have called for the billionaire to be included in debates, and the candidate himself has expressed willingness to take part.

However, the higher polling thresholds could make it very difficult for several candidates going forward, unless they build momentum after the Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primary.

ADVERTISEMENT

Businessman Andrew Yang Andrew YangBloomberg says he won't change donor policy to make debate stage Bloomberg surges past Warren into third place in new national poll Biden tops Sanders by 5 points nationally: Pew survey MORE and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardGabbard says she's received no reason from CNN for lack of invitation to town halls Biden looks to pull off an upset in New Hampshire Sanders opens up 15-point lead in New Hampshire: Poll MORE (D-Hawaii) both failed to meet the polling requirements for the debate in Iowa last month.

The DNC's next debate is set for Friday in New Hampshire. Seven candidates are set to take part in that debate: Biden, Sanders, Warren, Buttigieg, Klobuchar, Steyer and Yang.

-- Updated at 3:33 p.m.