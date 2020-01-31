Sanders campaign hits DNC over new debate criteria: 'The definition of a rigged system'

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersThe Memo: Trump tries to steal Democrats' thunder in Iowa Democrats make closing arguments to Iowa voters Trump mocks 2020 Democrats during Iowa campaign rally MORE’s (I-Vt.) presidential campaign ripped the Democratic National Committee (DNC) over its new debate qualifications, which opened the way for Mike Bloomberg to take part, saying it is supporting “a rigged system.”

The DNC on Friday said it would drop the donor threshold for the Feb. 19 primary debate in Nevada. The move could open the door for Bloomberg, a billionaire who is refusing any donations to his White House bid, to win a spot onstage.

Bloomberg, a former New York City mayor, has faced strong criticism from Sanders and other 2020 rivals for spending hundreds of millions on TV ads after entering the race.

“To now change the rules in the middle of the game to accommodate Mike Bloomberg, who is trying to buy his way into the Democratic nomination, is wrong. That’s the definition of a rigged system,” said Jeff Weaver, a senior adviser to Sanders’s campaign.

Under the new criteria released Friday, candidates must reach 10 percent support in at least four national polls or 12 percent support in two sanctioned early-state surveys from Nevada and South Carolina. The candidates could also qualify by winning at least one pledged delegate at the Iowa caucuses or the New Hampshire primary.

The debates held over the past several months have all included a mandatory donor threshold, a criteria that prevented Bloomberg from winning a spot onstage.

Sanders has focused heavily on underscoring the influence the wealthiest Americans have in politics, repeatedly talking about “millionaires and billionaires” on the campaign trail and proposing a litany of plans intended to close income and other financial gaps.

Businessman Tom Steyer Tom Fahr SteyerDemocrats make closing arguments to Iowa voters Bloomberg says he won't change donor policy to make debate stage Bloomberg surges past Warren into third place in new national poll MORE, another billionaire running for president, also commented on the DNC's adjustment, hinting it was working to “accommodate” Bloomberg.

“Let’s make one thing clear: changing the rules now to accommodate Mike Bloomberg and not changing them in the past to ensure a more diverse debate stage is just plain wrong,” he said in a statement.

“The Democratic Party should be doing everything possible to ensure a diverse field of candidates. Instead, they are changing the rules for a candidate who is ignoring early states voters and grassroots donors.”

Bloomberg made a late entry into the primary field, officially launching his campaign in November several months after many of his competitors. He is skipping campaigning for the first four nominating states of Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina and is instead dedicating hundreds of millions of his own dollars to expanding his staffing and blitzing Super Tuesday states with advertising.

Though Bloomberg has not yet met the polling threshold for the Feb. 19 debate, his campaign said it is “thrilled” the nation could have the chance to hear from the former mayor at the event.

“We are thrilled that voters could soon have the chance to see Mike Bloomberg on the debate stage, hear his vision for the country, and see why he is the strongest candidate to defeat Donald Trump Donald John TrumpThe Memo: Trump tries to steal Democrats' thunder in Iowa Democrats make closing arguments to Iowa voters Alexander to vote no on witnesses, bringing trial close to end MORE and bring our country together,” said Kevin Sheekey, Bloomberg’s campaign manager.

“Mike has run for office three times and never taken a dime from special interests, allowing him to act independently, on the merits, without having to do what donors expect. He is proud to be doing the same with this campaign,” Sheekey said.