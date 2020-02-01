Iowa voters play pundit with decision time at hand

AMES, Iowa — Cable news pundits have descended on Iowa in droves, hoping to understand and analyze the minds of voters who will caucus here Monday night in the first contest of the Democratic presidential nominating process.

In conversations with dozens of Iowa Democrats over several months, it is less common to hear voters contemplating a candidate’s health care plans than it is to hear them weigh that candidate’s appeal to key constituencies — often in other states — who will determine the nation’s next president.

Power plans to caucus for Klobuchar, the senior senator from neighboring Minnesota, and to migrate to Warren if Klobuchar is not viable in the first round of voting.

Democratic voters have told pollsters virtually all year that they prioritize choosing a nominee who can beat Trump in November over someone who aligns best with their ideology, but who would be a weaker general election candidate.

In an NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll released Friday, 73 percent of Democratic primary voters said voting for a candidate who had the best chance of beating Trump was very important. Just 58 percent said the same of voting for a candidate who proposes large-scale policy changes on issues like health care, climate change and economic opportunity.

Suffolk University poll of Iowa Democrats conducted for USA Today found that 39 percent of voters said beating Trump was the most important issue to them, while just 21 percent chose the next most popular issue: health care.

Democrats say they do not recall the same level of tension in any previous year.

“It’s the Trump factor. It’s a combination of Iowans taking this so seriously, their role of giving someone their start towards the nomination and the pressure they’re feeling to get it right,” said John Norris, a former state Democratic Party chairman who backs Warren. “They want to make sure that the person they support and we nominate can beat Donald Trump. I saw a fraction of this amount of intensity about George W. [Bush] in 2004, but nothing like this.”

Choosing which candidate is the most electable has become a source of anxiety and concern for Democratic voters, even those who have years of experience working in professional politics. One Iowa Democratic strategist who is unaligned in the race created a custom point system to plug into a spreadsheet to help her decide which candidate to support.

“The stakes are so high. If it was President Jeb Bush and the only issues people were weighing were ordinary politics, I think people would be less worried,” said Rob Sand, Iowa’s Democratic state auditor. “There’s a weight and a seriousness even in these campaigns that did not exist in 2008.”

But the variables within the equation that make a candidate the most electable are open to interpretation and dispute, and the candidates are using their last rallies and final paid advertisements to appeal to Democratic voters’ newfound obsession. Each candidate has spent the closing weeks making the case that they are the best positioned to beat Trump.

“When we choose someone because we think they’re more electable, do you remember President Dukakis? Do you remember President Kerry?” he asked. “Electability was part of their argument. Somehow if we get closer to the other party, we become more electable. It doesn’t work that way. Trump didn’t work that way. He excited his base.”

“The one way that we defeat Donald Trump is by expanding the electorate and welcoming new voters into our movement,” said Misty Rebik, Sanders’s Iowa campaign director. “We do that by building the largest, deepest, multi-racial, multi-generational movement we’ve ever seen.”

“Over the last half century, every time my party has actually won the White House, it’s been with a candidate who is focused on the future, one who hadn’t been in Washington very long, if at all, and was opening the door to a new generation of leadership,” he said Thursday in Decorah. “That has always been true when we’ve won, and it’s worth thinking about with so much depending on whether we win.”