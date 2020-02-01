Stuck in DC for impeachment, senators hold ground in Iowa

BURLINGTON, Iowa — Since President Trump Donald John TrumpSenate Democrats outraise Republicans, but GOP has cash edge Comey op-ed: US democracy won't 'come apart' if Trump isn't removed from office Protesters flock to the Capitol after Senate impeachment votes MORE’s impeachment trial kicked off nearly two weeks ago, three key senators in the Democratic field have been cooped up in Washington and unable to campaign across Iowa ahead of Monday's caucuses.

Fortunately for them, their time away doesn't seem to have mattered.

Since the trial started Jan. 21, Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersTlaib boos Clinton at Sanders event, says 'haters will shut up on Monday when we win' Iowa Clinton: Sanders and supporters did not do enough to unify party in 2016 Final impeachment vote postponed to Wednesday amid internal GOP spat MORE (I-Vt.) has seen his campaign on the upswing in Iowa, taking over the lead in multiple polls. Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharFinal impeachment vote postponed to Wednesday amid internal GOP spat Davis: My take ... as I leave for the Iowa Caucuses DNC drops donor requirement for debates, opening door for Bloomberg MORE (D-Minn.) has ticked up in the polls and has hit double digits in three straight surveys, while Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenAlexander supports Trump's reelection despite 'inappropriate' Ukraine call Final impeachment vote postponed to Wednesday amid internal GOP spat Overnight Energy: Top EPA political staffer leaves for coal lobby | House committee gears up for vote to subpoena Interior | EPA re-approves key Roundup chemical MORE (D-Mass.) remains firmly in the pack, though her support has dropped slightly in that time.

As for the remaining two top-tier candidates, the support levels for former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenPelosi calls senators who voted against trial witnesses 'accomplices to the President's cover-up' Senate rejects impeachment witnesses, setting up Trump acquittal Poll: 44 percent say Trump should be removed from office MORE and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegOvernight Energy: Top EPA political staffer leaves for coal lobby | House committee gears up for vote to subpoena Interior | EPA re-approves key Roundup chemical Bloomberg spent more than 8 million in fourth quarter Davis: My take ... as I leave for the Iowa Caucuses MORE have remained relatively static despite both candidates having barnstormed the state throughout.

“Given the importance of social media and tele town halls, technology, all that kind of stuff, the folks who’ve been in D.C. during impeachment, they were able to stay in touch with a lot of folks in Iowa. I think that’s been lost on some folks,” said Rep. Dave Loebsack David (Dave) Wayne LoebsackButtigieg picks up Iowa congressman's endorsement ahead of caucuses How the 31 Democrats in Trump districts voted on impeachment Nearly all Democrats expected to back articles of impeachment MORE (D-Iowa), a Buttigieg supporter. “They haven’t been here physically as much as they would have liked to been, but they’ve still been able to stay in touch with their folks.”

Since the start of the trial, Biden and Buttigieg have spent all but two days in the Hawkeye State. However, having set up shop in the state has not led to a rise in the polls.

"I was always very skeptical about the conventional wisdom that the impeachment trial would be this major detriment for Warren, Sanders, and Klobuchar because they couldn’t physically be in Iowa," one Biden supporter said. "To the contrary. I think I saw more of Klobuchar on TV during the trial being interviewed than in any previous point.”

The Minnesota Democrat has done a total of 27 national TV hits along with 20 local media interviews since the trial kicked off.

Along with being a constant presence on the airwaves, Klobuchar held three tele-town halls — two aimed at Iowans across the state and another for senior citizens. More than 35,500 Iowans tuned into those, according to a campaign memo released Friday morning.

All three campaigns have relied heavily on surrogates in that time as well, with Sanders and Warren holding events continuously featuring high profile lawmakers, celebrities and their own families.

Three members of 'the squad' — Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezThe Memo: Trump tries to steal Democrats' thunder in Iowa Overnight Energy: Sanders introduces bill to ban fracking | Trump officials propose rolling back law protecting migratory birds | Green groups threaten to sue EPA over airplane pollution Sanders introduces bill to ban fracking MORE (D-N.Y.), Ilhan Omar Ilhan OmarTlaib boos Clinton at Sanders event, says 'haters will shut up on Monday when we win' Iowa Sanders endorses 9 progressive House candidates Biden leads 2020 pack in congressional endorsements MORE (D-Minn.) and Rashida Tlaib Rashida Harbi TlaibTlaib boos Clinton at Sanders event, says 'haters will shut up on Monday when we win' Iowa Warren gets endorsements from 45 Michigan officeholders, activists Sanders endorses 9 progressive House candidates MORE (D-Mich.) — stumped for Sanders on Thursday and Friday.

Their fourth member of the squad, Rep. Ayanna Pressley Ayanna PressleyWarren co-chair Pressley says primary order should 'absolutely' change Sanders endorses 9 progressive House candidates The DCCC's 'blacklist' protects a white male political status quo MORE (D-Mass.), got a standing ovation from voters in Ames, where she headlined a late rally for Warren.

Reps. Katie Porter (D-Calif.), Deb Haaland Debra HaalandImpeachment throws curveball in Iowa to sidelined senators Haaland, Davids included in 'Jeopardy' clue for historic first as Native American congresswomen Pelosi announces Porter, Haaland will sit on Oversight panel MORE (D-N.M.), Jan Schakowsky Janice (Jan) Danoff SchakowskyDemocratic lawmaker introduces bill to increase minors' online protection Trump takes victory lap with USMCA signing Hillicon Valley: UK allows Huawei to build 5G in blow to Trump | Lawmakers warn decision threatens intel sharing | Work on privacy bill inches forward | Facebook restricts travel to China amid virus MORE (D-Ill.) and Andy Levin Andrew (Andy) LevinWarren gets endorsements from 45 Michigan officeholders, activists On The Money: House approves Trump USMCA deal in bipartisan vote | Senate sends .4T spending bill to Trump's desk | Why budget watchdogs are howling over the spending deal Democrats get the health care fight they want with prescription drug bill MORE (D-Mich.), former HUD Secretary Julián Castro and Warren’s husband Bruce Mann — accompanied by the family dog — also hopped around the state for the Massachusetts senator.

“This is an opportunity for us to highlight the new faces of this campaign, to show the breadth and depth of surrogates,” said Misty Rebik, Sanders’s Iowa state director.

But the senators’ absence has clearly dimmed turnout, though that is set to change as the Senate passed a resolution on Friday paving the way for President Trump's acquittal. The chamber will reconvene on Monday, freeing up the 2020 candidates to campaign in Iowa over the weekend.

Pressley addressed a few dozen voters in a cavernous hall on the campus of Iowa State University, a fraction of the crowd Warren herself would have drawn.

“It’s hard if you’ve got two favorites to pick the one you haven’t seen," said Rob Sand, the state auditor, who remains uncommitted.