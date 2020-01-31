Tlaib boos Clinton at Sanders event, says 'haters will shut up on Monday when we win' Iowa

Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib Rashida Harbi TlaibWarren gets endorsements from 45 Michigan officeholders, activists Sanders endorses 9 progressive House candidates Biden leads 2020 pack in congressional endorsements MORE (D) booed former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonThe Memo: Trump tries to steal Democrats' thunder in Iowa The Memo: Warren faces crucial moment in Iowa Acclaimed author Cheryl Strayed reveals Warren endorsement on Instagram MORE during a live campaign event for presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersThe Memo: Trump tries to steal Democrats' thunder in Iowa Democrats make closing arguments to Iowa voters Trump mocks 2020 Democrats during Iowa campaign rally MORE (I-Vt.) in Iowa on Friday.

The moment happened toward the end of a panel discussion with Tlaib and Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn) and Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) at Sanders's first "Caucus Concert," which featured a performance by Bon Iver in Clive, Iowa, ahead of Monday's caucus.

All three lawmakers have endorsed Sanders in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary and have spent time campaigning for him. During Friday night's event, the lawmakers mostly spent the time on stage discussing a number of progressive issues, including climate change.

At the end of their discussion, activist Dionna Langford, who was serving as moderator, mentioned Clinton recently saying "nobody likes [Sanders]," eliciting boos from the audience.

Langford sought to quell the booing, saying: "We're not gonna boo, we're not gonna boo. We're classy here."

That was when Tlaib jumped in, laughingly saying: "I'll boo. Boo."

"You all know I can't be quiet," Tlaib added. "The haters will shut up on Monday when we win."

Rashida Tlaib booing Hillary Clinton pic.twitter.com/Wj6bIDfhy3 — Ibrahim (@ibrahimpols) February 1, 2020

The moment comes as underlying tensions from 2016 appear to be bubbling up in the 2020 election. Sanders supporters have fiercely defended their candidate after a new interview from Clinton criticizing her former opponent.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published last week, Clinton said she stood by past comments of Sanders, saying: "Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done."

She also in the interview refused to confirm whether she would endorse or campaign for Sanders should he win the Democratic nomination this year.

Clinton again hit Sanders on Friday, saying he did not do enough to unify the party behind her White House bid in 2016.

Since launching his campaign, Sanders has continued to poll as a top-tier candidate. Recent polls show him with strong support in both Iowa and New Hampshire in the lead up to the caucuses and primary in the two states.