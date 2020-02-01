Bloomberg, Steyer spend combined $340 million in fourth quarter

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergParkland survivor featured in Bloomberg campaign ad in Florida Democrats come out swinging against DNC over new debate criteria: 'The definition of a rigged system' Bloomberg spent more than 8 million in fourth quarter MORE and businessman Tom Steyer Tom Fahr SteyerDemocrats come out swinging against DNC over new debate criteria: 'The definition of a rigged system' DNC drops donor requirement for debates, opening door for Bloomberg CNN's blatant and bizarre Tulsi Gabbard snub MORE spent a combined $340 million in the last quarter of 2019, far outpacing the amount spent by their rivals in the Democratic presidential race.

The two billionaire candidates competing in the crowded Democratic primary also gave their campaigns a combined $355 million in the same period, according to Federal Election Commission data released on Friday.

Bloomberg, who is entirely self-funding his campaign, spent more than $188 million in the fourth quarter and ended the period with $12 million cash on hand. Steyer spent around $153 million in the last quarter and ended it with $5.4 million cash on hand.

The figures show that Bloomberg and Steyer each spent more in the final three months of 2019 than four of the top Democratic contenders combined.

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersTlaib boos Clinton at Sanders event, says 'haters will shut up on Monday when we win' Iowa Clinton: Sanders and supporters did not do enough to unify party in 2016 Final impeachment vote postponed to Wednesday amid internal GOP spat MORE (I-Vt.) spent a little over $50 million in the fourth quarter, while former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegOvernight Energy: Top EPA political staffer leaves for coal lobby | House committee gears up for vote to subpoena Interior | EPA re-approves key Roundup chemical Bloomberg spent more than 8 million in fourth quarter Davis: My take ... as I leave for the Iowa Caucuses MORE spent $34 million and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenAlexander supports Trump's reelection despite 'inappropriate' Ukraine call Final impeachment vote postponed to Wednesday amid internal GOP spat Overnight Energy: Top EPA political staffer leaves for coal lobby | House committee gears up for vote to subpoena Interior | EPA re-approves key Roundup chemical MORE (D-Mass.) spent $33.7 million. Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenPelosi calls senators who voted against trial witnesses 'accomplices to the President's cover-up' Senate rejects impeachment witnesses, setting up Trump acquittal Poll: 44 percent say Trump should be removed from office MORE spent over $23.3 million during the period.

The spending totals appear to have benefitted Bloomberg and Steyer in recent polls, with Bloomberg especially seeing a bounce in national surveys.

A Morning Consult survey released on Tuesday showed Bloomberg, who entered the race in November, hitting 12 percent support, putting him ahead of Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharFinal impeachment vote postponed to Wednesday amid internal GOP spat Davis: My take ... as I leave for the Iowa Caucuses DNC drops donor requirement for debates, opening door for Bloomberg MORE (D-Minn.).

Bloomberg is not competing in the early primary and caucus states and has instead focused his resources on massive ad buys in the Super Tuesday states.

He spent roughly $132 million on TV advertisements, in addition to $8.19 million on digital ads.

Steyer has also worked to inundate the airwaves with advertisements in addition to making the Democratic debate stage.

A Morning Consult poll of the four early primary and caucus states showed Steyer at 15 percent earlier this month.