Kennedy nearly doubles Markey in Q4 fundraising

Senate hopeful Rep. Joe Kennedy (D-Mass.) raised nearly double what Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) raised in the last quarter of 2019, according to the latest Federal Election Commission filings.

Kennedy, who is challenging Markey in the state's Democratic primary, raised $2.3 million in the fourth quarter and ended 2019 with $5.5 million cash on hand.

Markey brought in $1.2 million in the same period and rounded out last year with $4.6 million cash on hand.

Kennedy announced last year that he is challenging Markey in the state's Democratic Senate primary. The two candidates define themselves as progressives and align on a number of issues, including "Medicare for All" and Markey's "Green New Deal."

Kennedy, the grandson of former Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, is basing his campaign on his call for generational change in Washington as he faces Markey, who has the backing of the Democratic establishment in Congress.