Klobuchar wins endorsement of prominent Hispanic lawmaker Linda Sanchez

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharFinal impeachment vote postponed to Wednesday amid internal GOP spat Davis: My take ... as I leave for the Iowa Caucuses DNC drops donor requirement for debates, opening door for Bloomberg MORE (D-Minn.) on Saturday won the presidential endorsement of Rep. Linda Sánchez (D-Calif.), a prominent Hispanic House member.

Sánchez, who was the first Latina elected to a leadership position in Congress and is a member of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus (CHC), said she picked Klobuchar because she believed the Minnesota lawmaker is best positioned to defeat President Trump Donald John TrumpSenate Democrats outraise Republicans, but GOP has cash edge Comey op-ed: US democracy won't 'come apart' if Trump isn't removed from office Protesters flock to the Capitol after Senate impeachment votes MORE.

“Our number one priority in this election is defeating Donald Trump and Senator Amy Klobuchar is the best candidate to take him on,” Sánchez said in a statement circulated by Klobuchar’s campaign. “Amy not only has bold, progressive policies and an optimistic economic agenda, she also has a proven track record of delivering real results as I’ve seen in the Senate.”

The endorsement comes after Klobuchar met with the CHC’s campaign arm this week as she works to boost her White House bid’s appeal to Hispanic voters. Polling has her stuck in the single digits among voters of color, a figure that if left unchanged could hurt her chances to win the Democratic nomination.

Sánchez’s endorsement comes just two days before Monday’s caucuses in Iowa, where Klobuchar is working to break out of the field’s middle tier and give her campaign momentum moving forward.