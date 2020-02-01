Bloomberg tax proposal seeks to collect $5T from high-income taxpayers

Presidential candidate and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg (D) released a tax plan Saturday that seeks to collect $5 trillion over a decade by increasing taxes on the wealthy.

In the plan, Bloomberg looks to reverse much of the tax reforms put in place by the Trump administration in 2017. That includes adding a 5% surtax on incomes above $5 million a year and increasing the corporate tax from 21% to 28%, which is still 7 percentage points less than it was prior to the 2017 tax law.

The plan also proposes to close loopholes and increase funding for the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in an effort to shrink the tax gap, which Bloomberg's advisors say is at about $6 trillion over 10 years.

"Tackling income inequality requires major new investments in education, job training, health care, affordable housing, infrastructure and other areas this president is ignoring or making worse,” Bloomberg said in a statement. "Those investments require new revenue - and a fairer, more progressive tax system that asks wealthy Americans like me to pay more."

The plan does not, however, include a so-called wealth tax proposed by several of Bloomberg's more progressive opponents, such as Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenAlexander supports Trump's reelection despite 'inappropriate' Ukraine call Final impeachment vote postponed to Wednesday amid internal GOP spat Overnight Energy: Top EPA political staffer leaves for coal lobby | House committee gears up for vote to subpoena Interior | EPA re-approves key Roundup chemical MORE (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersTlaib boos Clinton at Sanders event, says 'haters will shut up on Monday when we win' Iowa Clinton: Sanders and supporters did not do enough to unify party in 2016 Final impeachment vote postponed to Wednesday amid internal GOP spat MORE (I-Vt.).

Bloomberg is a multi-billionaire running a largely self-funded campaign. According to the most recent Federal Election Committee filings, he’s raised $200 million since he announced his candidacy in November — more than any other candidate in the race, including Trump.

It was reported Friday that the Democratic National Committee would drop donor threshold requirements for the upcoming Feb. 17 debate in Las Vegas, opening the door for Bloomberg, who doesn’t take campaign donations, to qualify.