Warren campaign hits 1 million donors

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenAlexander supports Trump's reelection despite 'inappropriate' Ukraine call Final impeachment vote postponed to Wednesday amid internal GOP spat Overnight Energy: Top EPA political staffer leaves for coal lobby | House committee gears up for vote to subpoena Interior | EPA re-approves key Roundup chemical MORE’s (D-Mass.) presidential campaign announced Saturday it has garnered contributions from one million donors.

In an email to supporters that name-checked individual donors, Warren’s campaign called the milestone a “powerful moment” that came after it reached its three millionth donation. It added that roughly 10 percent of its donors have a weekly or monthly recurring donation.

“And we reached one million donors without taking a single cent from Washington lobbyists, corporate PACs, or PACs of any kind,” the email read.

The announcement came amid the run up to Monday’s caucuses in Iowa, where Warren has seen a dip in polling but remains in the top tier of candidates in the race for the nomination.

Warren finished 2019 with over $13.7 million cash on hand, boasting a war chest that is bigger than all other 2020 Democrats besides Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersTlaib boos Clinton at Sanders event, says 'haters will shut up on Monday when we win' Iowa Clinton: Sanders and supporters did not do enough to unify party in 2016 Final impeachment vote postponed to Wednesday amid internal GOP spat MORE (I-Vt.) and former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegOvernight Energy: Top EPA political staffer leaves for coal lobby | House committee gears up for vote to subpoena Interior | EPA re-approves key Roundup chemical Bloomberg spent more than 8 million in fourth quarter Davis: My take ... as I leave for the Iowa Caucuses MORE.

Sanders first hit donor the milestone in September when his campaign said he became the fastest candidate in history to reach the figure.