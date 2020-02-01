Michael Moore: Clinton comments about Sanders 'divisive,' 'cruel' and 'a lie'

Award-winning documentarian Michael Moore on Saturday criticized former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTlaib boos Clinton at Sanders event, says 'haters will shut up on Monday when we win' Iowa Clinton: Sanders and supporters did not do enough to unify party in 2016 Hillicon Valley: Senate report on Russian interference expected next week | Facebook targets coronavirus misinformation | FCC says wireless carriers broke law by selling location data MORE for saying that "nobody likes" Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersTlaib boos Clinton at Sanders event, says 'haters will shut up on Monday when we win' Iowa Clinton: Sanders and supporters did not do enough to unify party in 2016 Final impeachment vote postponed to Wednesday amid internal GOP spat MORE (I-Vt.) and defended the 2020 presidential candidate's actions in the lead up to the 2016 election.

"Hillary's comments about Bernie ... that only exists to help Donald Trump Donald John TrumpSenate Democrats outraise Republicans, but GOP has cash edge Comey op-ed: US democracy won't 'come apart' if Trump isn't removed from office Protesters flock to the Capitol after Senate impeachment votes MORE," Moore said in an interview on MSNBC. "It was divisive, it was cruel and it was a lie."

Moore, a Sanders supporter and surrogate, also rebuked Clinton's claims that the senator didn't do enough to unify the party to support Clinton before the 2016 general election.

"He did 39 rallies on his own for Hillary.When Hillary lost to Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaClinton: Sanders and supporters did not do enough to unify party in 2016 Houston rodeo to hold carnival day with fewer lights and sounds for guests with sensitivities Republicans: Want to reelect Trump? Vote for Bernie MORE in the primaries of [2008], she did 12" Moore said. "Bernie did 39, he supported her, I've never heard him say a negative word about her [Clinton].

The filmmaker went on to note Sanders's success in the polls, citing the latest NBC/Wall Street Journal national poll that has Sanders with a one-point lead over former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenPelosi calls senators who voted against trial witnesses 'accomplices to the President's cover-up' Senate rejects impeachment witnesses, setting up Trump acquittal Poll: 44 percent say Trump should be removed from office MORE. He said that despite Clinton's remarks, that Sanders is "beloved" by the people in this country.

Moore's comments come amid multiple remarks the former Democratic presidential nominee has said about Sanders, tearing open old scars from the 2016 election cycle.

In a podcast interview released on Friday, Clinton blamed “a lot of people highly identified with [Sanders’s] campaign” for urging Sanders supporters to vote for third party candidates in 2016. An effort she claims, helped Trump win the White House. She went on to say that Sanders's principal supporters were difficult to deal with and attacked Clinton and her supporters.

Previously, in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Clinton asserted that "nobody likes" Sanders and that he has not been able to get things done during his long career as a lawmaker.

Other Sanders surrogates have criticized the former secretary's remarks. During a live campaign event in Iowa on Friday, Rep. Rashida Tlaib Rashida Harbi TlaibTlaib boos Clinton at Sanders event, says 'haters will shut up on Monday when we win' Iowa Warren gets endorsements from 45 Michigan officeholders, activists Sanders endorses 9 progressive House candidates MORE (D-Mich.), who has endorsed Sanders, booed along with supporters after the Clinton comments were brought up.

After the moderator tried to quell initial boos from the crowd, Tlaib jumped in saying, "I'll boo. Boo."

"You all know I can't be quiet," Tlaib added. "The haters will shut up on Monday when we win."

Following her comments, Tlaib apologized, vowing to "do better" and encouraged other Democrats to rally around whoever the Democratic nominee is at the end of the nominating process.

Despite her recent attacks on Sanders, Clinton has said that she will fully support whoever wins the Democratic nomination.

Sanders has also underscored that he too will support the winner.

“Certainly I hope that we’re going to win. But if we do not win, we will support the winner, and I know that every other candidate will do the same. We are united in understanding that we must defeat Donald Trump,” Sanders said.

The Iowa caucuses, the nation's first contest, are Monday.