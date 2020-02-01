Critical Iowa poll scrapped over apparent coding error

CNN and the Des Moines Register have scrapped the planned release of a key poll on Saturday, less than two days before the Iowa caucuses after concerns that an apparent coding error left one of the leading contenders out of at least one survey.

The media outlets decided to nix a planned live televised release of the survey after a supporter of former Mayorreceived a call from the pollsters — and Buttigieg’s name was not one of the options offered.

“Nothing is more important to the Register and its polling partners than the integrity of the Iowa Poll. Today, a respondent raised an issue with the way the survey was administered, which could have compromised the results of the poll. It appears a candidate’s name was omitted in at least one interview in which the respondent was asked to name their preferred candidate,” wrote Carol Hunter, the Register’s executive editor.

Hunter wrote that the news partners were unable to confirm whether the omission of Buttigieg’s name happened during more than one interview.

Matt Dornic, a spokesman for CNN, confirmed the decision not to release the poll.

“We were unable to ascertain what happened during this respondent’s interview, and cannot determine if this was a single isolated incident,” Dornic said in a text. “CNN, The Des Moines Register and Selzer & Company aim to uphold the highest standards of survey research and therefore the partners decided not to proceed.”

No more public polls are expected before the Iowa caucuses, which begin at 7 p.m. local time on Monday.