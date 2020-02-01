Critical Iowa poll scrapped over apparent coding error

© Greg Nash
CNN and the Des Moines Register have scrapped the planned release of a key poll on Saturday, less than two days before the Iowa caucuses after concerns that an apparent coding error left one of the leading contenders out of at least one survey.
The media outlets decided to nix a planned live televised release of the survey after a supporter of former Mayor Pete ButtigiegPeter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegOvernight Energy: Top EPA political staffer leaves for coal lobby | House committee gears up for vote to subpoena Interior | EPA re-approves key Roundup chemical Bloomberg spent more than 8 million in fourth quarter Davis: My take ... as I leave for the Iowa Caucuses MORE received a call from the pollsters — and Buttigieg’s name was not one of the options offered.
The New York Times first reported the network’s decision to cancel the poll’s release. The Des Moines Register said Saturday that the paper and CNN, along with their pollster Ann Selzer, decided not to release the poll.
“Nothing is more important to the Register and its polling partners than the integrity of the Iowa Poll. Today, a respondent raised an issue with the way the survey was administered, which could have compromised the results of the poll. It appears a candidate’s name was omitted in at least one interview in which the respondent was asked to name their preferred candidate,” wrote Carol Hunter, the Register’s executive editor.
Hunter wrote that the news partners were unable to confirm whether the omission of Buttigieg’s name happened during more than one interview.
Matt Dornic, a spokesman for CNN, confirmed the decision not to release the poll.
“We were unable to ascertain what happened during this respondent’s interview, and cannot determine if this was a single isolated incident,” Dornic said in a text. “CNN, The Des Moines Register and Selzer & Company aim to uphold the highest standards of survey research and therefore the partners decided not to proceed.”
The Iowa Poll, conducted for years by Des Moines-based pollster Selzer, has long been the gold standard in a state that is notoriously difficult to survey. The last Iowa poll, conducted at the beginning of the month, found Sen. Bernie SandersBernie SandersTlaib boos Clinton at Sanders event, says 'haters will shut up on Monday when we win' Iowa Clinton: Sanders and supporters did not do enough to unify party in 2016 Final impeachment vote postponed to Wednesday amid internal GOP spat MORE (I-Vt.) jumping into the lead — the first indicator that January would be a strong month for the Vermont senator.
That poll found Sen. Elizabeth WarrenElizabeth Ann WarrenAlexander supports Trump's reelection despite 'inappropriate' Ukraine call Final impeachment vote postponed to Wednesday amid internal GOP spat Overnight Energy: Top EPA political staffer leaves for coal lobby | House committee gears up for vote to subpoena Interior | EPA re-approves key Roundup chemical MORE (D-Mass.), Buttigieg and former Vice President Joe BidenJoe BidenPelosi calls senators who voted against trial witnesses 'accomplices to the President's cover-up' Senate rejects impeachment witnesses, setting up Trump acquittal Poll: 44 percent say Trump should be removed from office MORE closely packed near the top of the field. More recent polls have showed Sanders and Biden inching toward the top, while support for Warren and Buttigieg ebb.
No more public polls are expected before the Iowa caucuses, which begin at 7 p.m. local time on Monday.