Trump: Bloomberg 'getting the DNC to rig the election' against Sanders

President Trump Donald John TrumpCoronavirus death toll rises to 304 in China Michael Moore: Clinton comments about Sanders 'divisive,' 'cruel' and 'a lie' Palestinian Authority cuts security ties with US, Israel following Trump peace plan announcement MORE in an early morning tweet on Sunday accused 2020 White House hopeful Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergHouse Majority Whip: DNC shouldn't change rules for Bloomberg Is Hillary Clinton angling to become vice president? Bloomberg, Steyer spend combined 0 million in fourth quarter MORE of “getting the [Democratic National Committee (DNC)] to rig the election against” Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie Sanders2020 Dems celebrate Black History Month Critical Iowa poll scrapped over apparent coding error Michael Moore: Clinton comments about Sanders 'divisive,' 'cruel' and 'a lie' MORE (I-Vt.).

“Many of the ads you are watching were paid for by Mini Mike Bloomberg. He is going nowhere, just wasting his money, but he is getting the DNC to rig the election against Crazy Bernie, something they wouldn’t do for @CoryBooker and others. They are doing it to Bernie again, 2016,” Trump tweeted.

Many of the ads you are watching were paid for by Mini Mike Bloomberg. He is going nowhere, just wasting his money, but he is getting the DNC to rig the election against Crazy Bernie, something they wouldn’t do for @CoryBooker and others. They are doing it to Bernie again, 2016. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mini Mike is part of the Fake News. They are all working together. In fact, Bloomberg isn’t covering himself (too boring to do), or other Dems. Only Trump. That sounds fair! It’s all the Fake News Media, and that’s why nobody believes in them any more,” Trump said in another tweet, an apparent reference to Bloomberg's eponymous media company opting not to cover the former New York city mayor's campaign.

Mini Mike is part of the Fake News. They are all working together. In fact, Bloomberg isn’t covering himself (too boring to do), or other Dems. Only Trump. That sounds fair! It’s all the Fake News Media, and that’s why nobody believes in them any more. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Bloomberg has used his personal wealth to blanket the airwaves with ads, including one set to air during the Super Bowl Sunday evening touting his record on gun control.

On Friday, the DNC announced it would remove the fundraising threshold from its debate qualifications, allowing Bloomberg a chance to take the stage at the next debate in Nevada.

Numerous other members of the field or their campaigns have spoken out against the altered criteria, with Jeff Weaver, a senior adviser to Sanders’s campaign, calling it “the definition of a rigged system.”

"The DNC changing its debate criteria to ignore grassroots donations seems tailor-made to get Mike Bloomberg on the debate stage in February. Having Americans willing to invest in your campaign is a key sign of a successful campaign," entrepreneur Andrew Yang Andrew YangSunday shows preview: Lawmakers prepare for final vote on impeachment; 2020 Democrats make final push before Iowa causes Top 2020 Democrats step up spending sharply in Q4 Democrats come out swinging against new debate criteria MORE tweeted.

“Let’s make one thing clear: changing the rules now to accommodate Mike Bloomberg and not changing them in the past to ensure a more diverse debate stage is just plain wrong,” businessman Tom Steyer Tom Fahr Steyer2020 Dems celebrate Black History Month Bloomberg, Steyer spend combined 0 million in fourth quarter Top 2020 Democrats step up spending sharply in Q4 MORE said in a statement. “The Democratic Party should be doing everything possible to ensure a diverse field of candidates. Instead, they are changing the rules for a candidate who is ignoring early states voters and grassroots donors.”

Trump in a third early morning tweet on Sunday claimed that Bloomberg is negotiating to use a "lift" during the debates.

"This is sometimes done, but really not fair!" he added.

Mini Mike is now negotiating both to get on the Democrat Primary debate stage, and to have the right to stand on boxes, or a lift, during the debates. This is sometimes done, but really not fair! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2020

Trump also discussed Bloomberg during an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity Sean Patrick HannityTrump asks 'what the hell has happened' to Fox News after interview with Democratic senator Hannity to interview Trump during Super Bowl pregame show GOP cries boredom in attack on impeachment case MORE scheduled to air during the Super Bowl.

"You know, now he wants a box for the debates to stand on. Okay, it’s okay, there’s nothing wrong. You can be short. Why should he get a box to stand on, okay? He wants a box for the debates. Why should he be entitled to that? Really. Does that mean everyone else gets a box?” the president asked in a preview clip shared by the network

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump added that "Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerFive Senate Democrats make impeachment case in Spanish Stacey Abrams endorses Atlanta pastor in Georgia Senate bid Bustos says she has reached out to former 2020 hopefuls about boosting House Democrats MORE and all these people couldn’t get any of the things that Bloomberg is getting now."

"I think it’s very unfair for the Democrats," he said. "But I would love to run against Bloomberg. I would love it.”

The Hill has requested comment from the Bloomberg campaign.

--This report was updated at 9:38 a.m.