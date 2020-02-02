Steyer picks up endorsement from black women's group in South Carolina

The Black Women’s Caucus of South Carolina on Sunday announced its endorsement of businessman Tom Steyer Tom Fahr Steyer2020 Dems celebrate Black History Month Bloomberg, Steyer spend combined 0 million in fourth quarter Top 2020 Democrats step up spending sharply in Q4 MORE’s presidential campaign ahead of the state's primary later this month, the first contest driven largely by African-American voters.

“This is a crucial election and black women need a candidate who’s going to champion our policies” on issues ranging from housing to entrepreneurship to abortion rights, Mattie Thomas, the group’s chair, told Reuters.

Joe Biden Joe Biden2020 Dems celebrate Black History Month Critical Iowa poll scrapped over apparent coding error Michael Moore: Clinton comments about Sanders 'divisive,' 'cruel' and 'a lie' MORE has led most South Carolina polls, but Steyer has made a concerted effort to compete, hiring more staff and spending more money on advertising in the state than the former vice president and coming in second in a Fox News survey last month.

Thomas said Biden was also under heavy consideration for the group’s endorsement but that Steyer “has his own record whereas Joe Biden is a part of the [Obama administration's] record.”

Steyer received another South Carolina endorsement last week when Greenwood City Councilwoman Edith Childs -- who coined former President Obama’s popular campaign slogan “Fired Up! Ready to Go!” -- endorsed him, saying in an ad “We need something different to beat Trump…Tom Steyer can bring it. Watch out –– my guy Tom is fired up, and Trump’s got to go.”