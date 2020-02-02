Buttigieg won't say if Sanders, Biden can beat Trump

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul Buttigieg2020 Dems celebrate Black History Month Critical Iowa poll scrapped over apparent coding error Iowa voters play pundit with decision time at hand MORE on Sunday dodged saying whether he thought his two top opponents can beat President Trump Donald John TrumpCoronavirus death toll rises to 304 in China Michael Moore: Clinton comments about Sanders 'divisive,' 'cruel' and 'a lie' Palestinian Authority cuts security ties with US, Israel following Trump peace plan announcement MORE if one of them becomes the nominee.

Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Ind., pitched himself as the candidate best positioned to take on Trump, and would not say whether he thinks former Vice President Joe Biden Joe Biden2020 Dems celebrate Black History Month Critical Iowa poll scrapped over apparent coding error Michael Moore: Clinton comments about Sanders 'divisive,' 'cruel' and 'a lie' MORE and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie Sanders2020 Dems celebrate Black History Month Critical Iowa poll scrapped over apparent coding error Michael Moore: Clinton comments about Sanders 'divisive,' 'cruel' and 'a lie' MORE (I-Vt.) would be able to beat the president in November.

Asked whether he believes Biden could defeat Trump, Buttigieg said on CNN’s “State of the Union” that he “certainly” thinks he is “better positioned to beat Donald Trump than any of my competitions.”

The former mayor added that he is going to support whoever is the nominee of the party.

“I'm not asking that I’m asking do you think he can do it or... will turn out not be sufficient,” CNN’s Jake Tapper Jacob (Jake) Paul TapperRepublican senator: Trump's Schiff tweet not a 'death threat' Impeachment manager says senators should vote for witnesses as a 'favor' to the country GOP senator defends Trump amid Parnas recording: 'Certainly the president meets a lot of people' MORE followed up.

“Here’s my concern, if you look at the lessons of history over the last half century, every time that we have won, my party has won the White House it has been with a candidate who is new in national politics, who doesn’t work in Washington or at least hadn't been there very long and it was opening the door to a new generation of leadership,” Buttigieg responded.

“That is the best way to win, and at a moment like this why would we take a chance on anything else?” he added.

Asked whether Sanders would lose to Trump, Buttigieg again said he believes he has the “better chance of defeating” Trump.

He said Sanders' message of a political revolution could be polarizing” for “most Americans.”

Buttigieg said Democrats “can’t afford to polarize” and said it’s “not true” that voters have to pick between a political revolution and status quo.

The former mayor also said Sunday on ABC's "This Week" that he thinks voters understand that the Democratic candidates have similar beliefs and "are focused more than anything else that we have the nominee to defeat Donald Trump."

“I believe I have the campaign best positioned to do that, the message best positioned to do that,” he said.

Buttigieg has been hitting the two top opponents in days ahead of Monday’s Iowa Caucuses.