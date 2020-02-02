Sanders, Biden, maintain lead in Iowa: poll

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe Biden2020 Dems celebrate Black History Month Critical Iowa poll scrapped over apparent coding error Michael Moore: Clinton comments about Sanders 'divisive,' 'cruel' and 'a lie' MORE and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie Sanders2020 Dems celebrate Black History Month Critical Iowa poll scrapped over apparent coding error Michael Moore: Clinton comments about Sanders 'divisive,' 'cruel' and 'a lie' MORE (I-Vt.) sit atop the Democratic presidential field in Iowa just one day before the first-in-the-nation caucuses, according to a new poll.

Biden and Sanders are tied at 25 percent as the first choice nominee among likely caucusgoers, according to a CBS News poll conducted by YouGov released Sunday.

The results largely match the CBS News poll released last week, which showed the two top candidates in the lead in the state, with Sanders holding a slight 1-point lead over Biden, within the poll’s margin of error, at 26 percent to 25 percent.

Former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul Buttigieg2020 Dems celebrate Black History Month Critical Iowa poll scrapped over apparent coding error Iowa voters play pundit with decision time at hand MORE maintained his third place spot at 21 percent, a one point decrease from last week.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann Warren2020 Dems celebrate Black History Month Critical Iowa poll scrapped over apparent coding error Pelosi says it was 'sad' to see McConnell 'humiliate' Chief Justice Roberts while presiding over witness vote MORE had a one point increase in support, up to 16 percent.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean Klobuchar2020 Dems celebrate Black History Month Iowa voters play pundit with decision time at hand Sunday shows preview: Lawmakers prepare for final vote on impeachment; 2020 Democrats make final push before Iowa causes MORE (D-Minn.) had a 2 point decrease, down to 5 percent support. No other candidates registered more than 5 percent.

Three of the top candidates, Sanders, Warren and Klobuchar, will miss the key event as they’re held up in Washington, D.C., as President Trump Donald John TrumpCoronavirus death toll rises to 304 in China Michael Moore: Clinton comments about Sanders 'divisive,' 'cruel' and 'a lie' Palestinian Authority cuts security ties with US, Israel following Trump peace plan announcement MORE’s Senate impeachment trial presses on. A vote will be held Wednesday and the president will likely be acquitted in the GOP-controlled Senate.

The poll surveyed 2,500 registered voters in Iowa, including 1,401 self-identified Democrats as well as registered voters who lean Democrat or plan to participate in the Democratic caucus this year. The survey was conducted between Jan. 22 and 31. The margin of error is 3.9 points in Iowa.