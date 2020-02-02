Baucus backing Biden's 2020 bid

Former Sen. Max Baucus Max Sieben BaucusBottom line Overnight Defense: McCain honored in Capitol ceremony | Mattis extends border deployment | Trump to embark on four-country trip after midterms Congress gives McCain the highest honor MORE (D-Mont.) has endorsed former Joe Biden Joe Biden2020 Dems celebrate Black History Month Critical Iowa poll scrapped over apparent coding error Michael Moore: Clinton comments about Sanders 'divisive,' 'cruel' and 'a lie' MORE's Democratic presidential bid.

The former vice president's campaign announced Baucus's endorsement on Sunday, one day ahead of the Iowa caucuses that will kick off the Democratic primary process.

Baucus, who served as U.S. ambassador to China in the Obama administration, said in a statement that Biden “is a man of integrity and strong character, exactly what we need in our next president.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Joe Biden is a respected leader with the domestic and foreign affairs experience critical to beat Donald Trump Donald John TrumpCoronavirus death toll rises to 304 in China Michael Moore: Clinton comments about Sanders 'divisive,' 'cruel' and 'a lie' Palestinian Authority cuts security ties with US, Israel following Trump peace plan announcement MORE and move our country forward,” he added . “That’s why I’m proud to endorse Joe Biden for President.”

Biden’s campaign touts more than 1,300 endorsements from national, state and local officials.

The former vice president is one of four 2020 Democratic candidates expected to lead the Iowa caucuses, along with Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie Sanders2020 Dems celebrate Black History Month Critical Iowa poll scrapped over apparent coding error Michael Moore: Clinton comments about Sanders 'divisive,' 'cruel' and 'a lie' MORE (I-Vt.), Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann Warren2020 Dems celebrate Black History Month Critical Iowa poll scrapped over apparent coding error Pelosi says it was 'sad' to see McConnell 'humiliate' Chief Justice Roberts while presiding over witness vote MORE (D-Mass.) and former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul Buttigieg2020 Dems celebrate Black History Month Critical Iowa poll scrapped over apparent coding error Iowa voters play pundit with decision time at hand MORE.

Biden held a slight lead in a Friday poll by Park Street Strategies for the Hawkeye State, with a 2-percentage-point lead over Sanders and 3-point leads over Warren and Buttigieg. The RealClearPolitics average currently shows Sanders with a 3.6 percentage point lead in Iowa.