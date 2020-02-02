Trump trails leading 2020 Democrats in new survey

President Trump Donald John TrumpCoronavirus death toll rises to 304 in China Michael Moore: Clinton comments about Sanders 'divisive,' 'cruel' and 'a lie' Palestinian Authority cuts security ties with US, Israel following Trump peace plan announcement MORE is trailing the leading 2020 Democrats nationally in a new poll released a day ahead of the Iowa caucuses.

The NBC News-Wall Street Journal poll found the top four candidates in the race for the Democratic nomination lead Trump in theoretical head-to-head match-ups.

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe Biden2020 Dems celebrate Black History Month Critical Iowa poll scrapped over apparent coding error Michael Moore: Clinton comments about Sanders 'divisive,' 'cruel' and 'a lie' MORE earned the biggest lead with 50 percent ahead of the president’s 44 percent. Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie Sanders2020 Dems celebrate Black History Month Critical Iowa poll scrapped over apparent coding error Michael Moore: Clinton comments about Sanders 'divisive,' 'cruel' and 'a lie' MORE (I-Vt.) had a 4 percentage point advantage over Trump in the theoretical race, with the progressive getting 49 percent and the president getting 45 percent.

The races involving the president against Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann Warren2020 Dems celebrate Black History Month Critical Iowa poll scrapped over apparent coding error Pelosi says it was 'sad' to see McConnell 'humiliate' Chief Justice Roberts while presiding over witness vote MORE (D-Mass.) and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul Buttigieg2020 Dems celebrate Black History Month Critical Iowa poll scrapped over apparent coding error Iowa voters play pundit with decision time at hand MORE were closer. The Massachusetts senator led with 3 percentage points over Trump at 48 percent, while the former mayor had a 1 percentage point gain over the president at 46 percent.

The pollsters also released results when the theoretical head-to-head races were limited to 11 battleground states, which they defined as Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Biden retained the highest lead in those states, with a 5 percentage point advantage over Trump, coming in at 49 percent. Sanders earned a 3 percentage point lead over the president, also landing at 49 percent.

Both Warren and Buttigieg lagged behind Trump by 1 percentage point in these battleground states, with 48 percent and 46 percent, respectively.

The poll’s results come in the day ahead of the Iowa caucuses, as many voters have emphasized the importance of picking a nominee who can beat Trump. All four of the 2020 Democratic candidates are in a tight race to win delegates in the state.

The NBC News-Wall Street Journal poll was conducted between Jan. 26 and Jan. 29 with 1,000 registered voters, with a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points.