RNC chairwoman says she's 'not concerned' about any 2020 Democrats

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said Sunday she is not concerned about any of the Democrats running to face President Trump.

Asked who she views as the “toughest candidate” for Trump to beat in November, McDaniel dismissed the top candidates.

“I am not concerned about any of them, nobody has become the presumptive frontrunner,” she said on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

McDaniel specifically called out former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) over what she viewed as issues for the top Democrats.

She also downplayed a threat from former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who is outspending his opponents and Trump so far in his self-funded campaign.

“How concerned are you not just about Bloomberg himself but what he’s building in terms of an operation that he says he will hand off to any Democrat that wins the nomination,” CBS’s Margaret Brennan asked.

McDaniel responded that without Bloomberg as a candidate, his operation is “essentially” a super PAC and she’s not concerned about it.

“I’m not concerned about what Bloomberg’s putting out, and his ads I see them all the time, I think they're terrible. ‘Mike gets it done,’ what does he get done? I don't know,” she said.

“And the president’s not afraid of anybody, let’s be honest punches at everybody,” McDaniel added.

McDaniel also dismissed a poll that shows Democrats leading Trump in Michigan, and said that internal RNC polling shows Trump “in very good shape in all” battleground states.

“We’re going to be good with any of them because we have a record that the president can run on, with 7 million new jobs, wages going up, and you see in poll after poll that you do see people feel good about the economy,” McDaniel said. “They know that they’re better off than they were four years ago, and that's what we're going to get to run on.”