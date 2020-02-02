Biden stretches lead to 17 points in Texas: poll

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe Biden2020 Dems celebrate Black History Month Critical Iowa poll scrapped over apparent coding error Michael Moore: Clinton comments about Sanders 'divisive,' 'cruel' and 'a lie' MORE’s lead in Texas grew to 17 points ahead of his closest Democratic presidential primary competitor in the state, according to a new poll.

Biden is leading with 35 percent support, based on the Dallas Morning News-University of Texas at Tyler poll released Sunday.

He has a 17-point lead over Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie Sanders2020 Dems celebrate Black History Month Critical Iowa poll scrapped over apparent coding error Michael Moore: Clinton comments about Sanders 'divisive,' 'cruel' and 'a lie' MORE (I-Vt.), who registered at 18 percent in the poll. Biden’s lead over Sanders was only 9 points in polls conducted by the Texas university in September and November.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann Warren2020 Dems celebrate Black History Month Critical Iowa poll scrapped over apparent coding error Pelosi says it was 'sad' to see McConnell 'humiliate' Chief Justice Roberts while presiding over witness vote MORE (D-Mass.) is tied for third with former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergHouse Majority Whip: DNC shouldn't change rules for Bloomberg Is Hillary Clinton angling to become vice president? Bloomberg, Steyer spend combined 0 million in fourth quarter MORE, each registering at 16 percent support, based on the poll. Bloomberg, a billionaire self-financing his campaign, has been focusing on Super Tuesday states, including Texas, after opting to skip the first four nominating contests which his opponents are campaigning in.

No other candidates registered in double digit support.

Biden’s support is strongest among surveyed black Democrat or Democratic-leaning independents, based on the poll. He has the support of 50 percent of black voters in Texas, whereas Sanders only garnered 18 percent of black support.

Biden is also leading with white voters in the state, at 27 percent support, and Hispanic voters, at 33 percent support.

Sanders, however, has the most enthusiastic support among voters who said they backed him in Texas. The poll found 71 percent of likely Democratic voters who support the Vermont senators said they were “very enthusiastic” to vote for him, whereas only 58 percent said so about Biden, 55 percent said so about Bloomberg, and 53 percent said so about Warren.

The poll found 67 percent of likely Democratic voters said they are “very enthusiastic” about businessman Andrew Yang Andrew YangSunday shows preview: Lawmakers prepare for final vote on impeachment; 2020 Democrats make final push before Iowa causes Top 2020 Democrats step up spending sharply in Q4 Democrats come out swinging against new debate criteria MORE, but he only registered at 3 percent support.

The poll was conducted between Jan. 21 and 30, and surveyed 1,169 registered voters, including 427 voters who identify with the Democratic party or independents that lean toward the party. There is a margin of error of 4.44 percentage points.