Illinois Rep. Davis endorses Biden ahead of Iowa caucuses

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe Biden2020 Dems celebrate Black History Month Critical Iowa poll scrapped over apparent coding error Michael Moore: Clinton comments about Sanders 'divisive,' 'cruel' and 'a lie' MORE picked up his 40th congressional endorsement Sunday, just one day ahead of the Iowa caucuses.

Rep. Danny Davis Daniel (Danny) K. DavisBoth sides of the aisle call for local, state, federal cooperation on homelessness The Hill's Morning Report - Impeachment trial a week away; debate night Congressional leaders unite to fight for better future for America's children and families MORE (D-Illinois), a member of the Congressional Black Caucus, said Biden is a progressive who has fought for the people and “enacted real change” to help Americans.

“This is the election of our lifetime where we must do everything in our power to defeat Donald Trump Donald John TrumpCoronavirus death toll rises to 304 in China Michael Moore: Clinton comments about Sanders 'divisive,' 'cruel' and 'a lie' Palestinian Authority cuts security ties with US, Israel following Trump peace plan announcement MORE. But we must also elect a leader who can count on to deliver bold, progressive, and concrete change. That leader is Joe Biden,” Davis said in a statement Sunday.

“I am proud to support Joe Biden for President of the United States because he has been at the forefront of progressive change throughout his entire career,” he added.

Davis championed Biden’s work taking on the National Rifle Association, helping pass Obamacare as well as introducing legislation aimed at tackling climate change.

“Under a President Biden, the possibilities are endless. After we defeat Donald Trump, I look forward to working with Joe on expanding affordable health care, investing in education, tackling climate change, and so much more,” Davis said.

Davis is Biden’s 40th endorsement from a member of Congress and 17th from a member of the Congressional Black Caucus, according to the campaign.

The congressman’s support comes as Democratic presidential candidates face off in a series of primaries and caucuses kicking off Monday in Iowa.