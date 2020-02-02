Warren campaign to offer free child-care during Iowa caucuses

Volunteers for Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann Warren2020 Dems celebrate Black History Month Critical Iowa poll scrapped over apparent coding error Pelosi says it was 'sad' to see McConnell 'humiliate' Chief Justice Roberts while presiding over witness vote MORE’s (D-Mass.) Democratic presidential campaign will offer free child-care on Monday night during the Iowa caucuses, the campaign confirmed Monday.

The child care is a volunteer led effort located in the Iowa City area.

Some critics of caucuses have criticized the process for barring parents from participating in the voting process if they have to care for young children on that night.

The Warren volunteer sign-up sheet asks questions including the age of children, their typical bedtime and dietary restrictions, according to CNN which first reported the child care effort. It also reportedly asks if parents are okay with a child watching a movie rated G or PG.

The sign-up also asks parents to include supplies, such as diapers, according to CNN.

A Warren campaign spokesperson was not immediately available for comment when contacted by The Hill Sunday.

Warren unveiled a universal child care plan last February, shortly after announcing her presidential campaign.

Warren’s plan proposes a partnership between the federal government and local governments, nonprofits, faith-based organizations and other groups to create a network of options for child care, including day care centers, preschools and in-home child care options.

Warren’s universal child care proposal is financed by some of the revenue generated by her proposed wealth tax.