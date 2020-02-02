Sanders leads in Iowa ahead of caucus: poll

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie Sanders2020 Dems celebrate Black History Month Critical Iowa poll scrapped over apparent coding error Michael Moore: Clinton comments about Sanders 'divisive,' 'cruel' and 'a lie' MORE (I-Vt.) remains the top choice for Iowa Democrats a day before voters head to caucuses across the state, according to a new poll.

An Emerson College poll released Sunday night found Sanders leading the field with the support of 28 percent of respondents, while former Vice President Joe Biden Joe Biden2020 Dems celebrate Black History Month Critical Iowa poll scrapped over apparent coding error Michael Moore: Clinton comments about Sanders 'divisive,' 'cruel' and 'a lie' MORE remained in second place with 21 percent, unchanged from the same poll a week ago.

Sanders saw his support dip slightly from 30 percent in last week's poll. Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann Warren2020 Dems celebrate Black History Month Critical Iowa poll scrapped over apparent coding error Pelosi says it was 'sad' to see McConnell 'humiliate' Chief Justice Roberts while presiding over witness vote MORE (D-Mass.) has gained 3 percentage points since the previous survey. She remains in fourth place in Saturday's poll after previously falling behind Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean Klobuchar2020 Dems celebrate Black History Month Iowa voters play pundit with decision time at hand Sunday shows preview: Lawmakers prepare for final vote on impeachment; 2020 Democrats make final push before Iowa causes MORE (D-Minn.) last week.

Klobuchar, meanwhile, saw her support drop 2 points over the week, while former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul Buttigieg2020 Dems celebrate Black History Month Critical Iowa poll scrapped over apparent coding error Iowa voters play pundit with decision time at hand MORE (D) surged 5 points to take third place in the poll.

Businessman Andrew Yang Andrew YangSunday shows preview: Lawmakers prepare for final vote on impeachment; 2020 Democrats make final push before Iowa causes Top 2020 Democrats step up spending sharply in Q4 Democrats come out swinging against new debate criteria MORE and billionaire Tom Steyer Tom Fahr Steyer2020 Dems celebrate Black History Month Bloomberg, Steyer spend combined 0 million in fourth quarter Top 2020 Democrats step up spending sharply in Q4 MORE registered support from 5 percent and 4 percent of voters, respectively, while no other candidates polled higher than 1 percent.

The survey was taken between Jan. 30 and Feb. 2 and polled 853 likely Democratic caucusgoers in the state. The margin of error is 3.3 percentage points.