Ken Bone endorses Andrew Yang for president: '#YangGang all the way!'

Ken Bone, the man who went viral after asking a question at a 2016 presidential debate, announced his support for Andrew Yang in the 2020 Democratic primary on Sunday.

In a video posted to Twitter the night before the Iowa caucuses, Bone implored the state's residents to support Yang, who he said would "put humanity first."

"You guys know I don't endorse candidates. Except for when I do. I'm fully on board, #YangGang all the way! Iowa, we need you. Tomorrow at 6:30 we can make this a caucus to remember!" Bone tweeted.

You guys know I don't endorse candidates. Except for when I do. I'm fully on board, #YangGang all the way! Iowa, we need you. Tomorrow at 6:30 we can make this a caucus to remember! pic.twitter.com/syoXxgua3J — Ken Bone (@kenbone18) February 3, 2020

Bone wore his iconic red sweater in the endorsement video, the same sweater he famously wore during a 2016 presidential debate between former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and now-President Trump.

"The Iowa caucus is tomorrow. It's a critical step in what's already been a grueling election cycle. Show them what we got #YangGang," he added in a tweet sent earlier Sunday evening.