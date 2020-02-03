Yang says he can win because he's 'better at the internet' than Trump

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang Andrew YangKen Bone endorses Andrew Yang for president: '#YangGang all the way!' Sanders leads in Iowa ahead of caucus: poll Bloomberg dismisses Trump claims: He 'lies about everything' MORE said Monday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that he was capable of defeating President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump shares then deletes tweet praising Chiefs for representing 'Great State of Kansas' Ken Bone endorses Andrew Yang for president: '#YangGang all the way!' Loeffler works to gain traction with conservatives amid Collins primary bid MORE in a head-to-head election because “I am better at the internet than he is.”

"You know who’s figured this out? President Trump. I am the only candidate he has not tweeted a word about. He knows I am better at the internet than he is,” Yang said Monday ahead of the Iowa caucuses.

Yang has remarked several times that he is better at the internet than Trump.

Describing Iowa’s position as one of several states in the Midwest that voted for former President Obama twice before flipping to Trump, Yang said on Monday that “if you’re going to start bringing the country together, it has to start right here among the people that voted for Trump just a few years ago.”

“The folks that voted for Trump and now come to my events and are excited about my campaign, that’s how we’re going to win,” Yang added, saying that “18 percent of college Republicans” had said they would support him over the president and citing another unspecified poll that shows him drawing 10 percent of Trump voters in New Hampshire.

Polling indicates Yang has not broken into the top polling tier ahead of the Monday caucuses, but on Sunday he told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos George Robert Stephanopoulos2020 Democratic hopefuls focus on Iowa while making final pitches Buttigieg: 'We certainly need to have a strong finish here in Iowa' Biden says he will endorse any Democrat who wins nomination MORE, "We think we’re going to surprise a lot of people on Monday night."