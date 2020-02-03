Bidens ahead of Iowa caucus: Hunter has done nothing wrong

Democratic presidential hopeful and former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden responds to GOP senator's impeachment warning Sanders leads in Iowa ahead of caucus: poll The Memo: Trump threatens to overshadow Democrats in Iowa MORE and his wife Jill Biden in a pair of interviews airing Monday said their son, Hunter Biden, did nothing wrong in regards to his work on the board of a Ukrainian energy firm.

The older Bidens defended Hunter Biden in separate interviews airing on the day of the Iowa caucus after some Republicans suggested Hunter Biden should testify during President Trump's impeachment trial in the Senate.

“Hunter has done nothing wrong,” Jill Biden, his stepmother, said in an interview with CNN. “Why would Hunter be called? Donald Trump should be before that committee.”

Joe Biden, in an interview on NBC’s “Today,” similarly pushed back on allegations that his son acted wrongly or that he was only offered the job in Ukraine for access to his father.

“No one’s found anything wrong with his dealings with Ukraine, except that they say it sets a bad image,” Joe Biden said.

“Today” host Savannah Guthrie pressed Joe Biden further on the topic, asking the former vice president if he thought “it was wrong for [Hunter Biden] to take that position, knowing that it was really because that company wanted access to you?”

Joe Biden pushed back, saying that “no one said that.”

“Well, that’s not true. You're saying things — you do not know what you're talking about. No one said that. Who said that?” Joe Biden responded.

“Don’t you think that it’s one of those things people think, ‘Well that seems kind of sleazy, why would he have that job if not for who his father is?’” Guthrie pressed again.

“He’s a very bright guy,” Joe Biden responded.

“He said he regretted having done it. Speak for himself; he's a grown man,” he added.

The questions came as some GOP members of Congress called for Hunter Biden to testify before the Senate if Democrats were going to call their own witnesses in the impeachment trial.

Hunter Biden's work in Ukraine was thrust into the spotlight following a July call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that is at the center of the impeachment inquiry.

Trump asked Zelensky to investigate the former vice president and his son on the call. Democrats allege that the president then tied military aid to the country to whether those investigations would take place.

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) over the weekend suggested Biden could be impeached if he were elected to the White House for "turning a blind eye to Burisma because his son was on the board making over a million dollars a year."

Joe Biden forcefully responded while speaking to supporters on Sunday while campaigning in Iowa ahead of the caucuses.

“Why don’t you all show Joni Ernst just how smart you are by caucusing for me?” Joe Biden said, to loud applause.

“I promise if you stand with me, we will end Trump’s reign of hatred and division,” he added.

The Biden campaign has strongly rebuked Republicans for pushing a debunked narrative that as vice president Biden fired a corrupt prosecutor because his son was sitting on the board of Ukrainian energy firm Burisma.

Ultimately, all but two Republicans voted against a measure to compel witnesses during the trial, killing it.

Trump was charged with two articles of impeachment in the House in relation to the July phone call.

A final vote on Trump's articles of impeachment is slated for Wednesday in the Senate, and the president is expected to be acquitted.