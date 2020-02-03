Jill Biden on Lindsey Graham: 'We used to be great friends, and now he's changed'

Jill Biden, the wife of former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden responds to GOP senator's impeachment warning Sanders leads in Iowa ahead of caucus: poll The Memo: Trump threatens to overshadow Democrats in Iowa MORE, said Monday it was “hard” to continue considering Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin Graham'Saturday Night Live' presents Trump impeachment trial 'you wish had happened' Sunday shows preview: Lawmakers prepare for final vote on impeachment; 2020 Democrats make final push before Iowa causes Senate Democrats outraise Republicans, but GOP has cash edge MORE (R-S.C.) a friend amid his announcement that he intends to investigate her family.

"Well, you know, Lindsey — I don't know what happened to Lindsey. And we used to be great friends and friends with John McCain John Sidney McCain'We, the people' define corruption — and deliver the verdict James Taylor to perform at awards ceremony for Ruth Bader Ginsburg this week Conservative activist wins contest to represent New Hampshire at Republican National Convention MORE," Biden said on CNN’s “New Day” Monday, referring to the late senator. "I mean, we traveled together with the Foreign Relations Committee. We've had dinner, you know, and now he's changed."

Asked by CNN’s John Berman if she still considers Graham a friend, Biden responded, "You know, it's hard when you, I don't know, consider somebody a friend and then they've said so many things, so many negative things. And it's — that's been a little hurtful."

Graham, one of President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump shares then deletes tweet praising Chiefs for representing 'Great State of Kansas' Ken Bone endorses Andrew Yang for president: '#YangGang all the way!' Loeffler works to gain traction with conservatives amid Collins primary bid MORE’s most vocal allies in the Senate, has continued to refer to the former vice president as a friend even as he says Hunter Biden’s business dealings in Ukraine should be investigated.

"I think this is a defining moment in the Biden campaign. Joe Biden is truly a friend. ... I think he’s a good man. But what Hunter Biden did was wrong at every level," Graham told Fox News anchor Bret Baier in October. "I think what Hunter Biden did does not pass the smell test."

Joe Biden, who has repeatedly claimed during his presidential campaign that Republican senators would be willing to work with him as president, expressed frustration about Graham in November, telling CNN’s Don Lemon Don Carlton LemonConservative group: CNN's Don Lemon segment shows what 'elites of America think about the rest of the country' Heritage Action Spokesperson reacts to Lemon apology to Trump supporters The Hill's Morning Report - Trump defense rests, GOP struggles to bar witnesses MORE, “I am disappointed, and quite frankly I'm angered, by the fact — he knows me; he knows my son; he knows there's nothing to this.”