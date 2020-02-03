Buttigieg says Democrats must 'galvanize,' not 'polarize' voters

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegSanders leads in Iowa ahead of caucus: poll The Memo: Trump threatens to overshadow Democrats in Iowa Iowa poll snafu leaves Democrats guessing on eve of caucuses MORE on Monday said that his party needs to “galvanize” voters, rather than “polarize” them in order to defeat President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump shares then deletes tweet praising Chiefs for representing 'Great State of Kansas' Ken Bone endorses Andrew Yang for president: '#YangGang all the way!' Loeffler works to gain traction with conservatives amid Collins primary bid MORE in November.

His comments, made in a CNN interview the morning of the Iowa caucus, expand on Buttigieg's pitch that he'll be able to turn out support in the party, as well as from independent voters and what he calls “future former Republicans.”

“We've got to make sure that we are ready to galvanize and not polarize an American majority that is actually strikingly aligned, not just on being against Donald Trump but on what we're for," Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Ind., said in an appearance on CNN’s “New Day.”

ADVERTISEMENT

CNN’s John Berman had asked him if there’s a candidate who could win the caucuses but also have a hard time defeating Trump.

"Most Americans, even in conservative states right now, want to see higher wages, want to see corporations paying their fair share in taxes,” Buttigieg said. “Even issues that have been very divisive in the past and tough for our party, like immigration and guns, are with us."

Buttigieg is running a more moderate campaign compared to the leading progressives in the field, Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders leads in Iowa ahead of caucus: poll The Memo: Trump threatens to overshadow Democrats in Iowa Kerry denies considering presidential bid: 'Any report otherwise is categorically false' MORE (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSanders leads in Iowa ahead of caucus: poll The Memo: Trump threatens to overshadow Democrats in Iowa Iowa poll snafu leaves Democrats guessing on eve of caucuses MORE (D-Mass.).

Although Buttigieg once backed Sanders’s signature “Medicare for All” bill, as a candidate he has since strayed from the progressive overhaul, instead calling for a plan that would allow Americans to keep their private insurance if they choose.

In the days leading up to the caucuses, Buttigieg has directly taken on Sanders as well as former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden responds to GOP senator's impeachment warning Sanders leads in Iowa ahead of caucus: poll The Memo: Trump threatens to overshadow Democrats in Iowa MORE, the leading moderate in the field.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Sunday, Buttigieg told CNN’s Jake Tapper Jacob (Jake) Paul Tapper2020 Democratic hopefuls focus on Iowa while making final pitches Ernst: Trump may have acted in 'wrong manner' with Ukraine Buttigieg won't say if Sanders, Biden can beat Trump MORE he is “better positioned to beat Donald Trump” than any of his competitors and dodged when asked if Sanders and Biden would be able to defeat Trump.

Buttigieg claimed Sanders’s message of a political revolution may be polarizing for many Americans, adding that Democrats “can’t afford to polarize,” and claiming it’s not true that voters have to choose between Sanders’s so-called revolution and the status quo.

On Biden, Buttigieg pointed to Democrats' history of winning with candidates that are “new in national politics.”