Buttigieg, Sanders rise in final poll ahead of Iowa caucus

DES MOINES — Former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete ButtigiegPeter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegSanders leads in Iowa ahead of caucus: poll The Memo: Trump threatens to overshadow Democrats in Iowa Iowa poll snafu leaves Democrats guessing on eve of caucuses MORE and Sen. Bernie SandersBernie SandersSanders leads in Iowa ahead of caucus: poll The Memo: Trump threatens to overshadow Democrats in Iowa Kerry denies considering presidential bid: 'Any report otherwise is categorically false' MORE (I-Vt.) hold a slim lead in a last-minute poll of Iowa Democratic voters released Monday, showing a close-fought race just hours before the caucus doors open.
The new poll, conducted for the Democratic group Focus on Rural America by party pollster David Binder, found Buttigieg leading the field with 19 percent of the vote. Sanders trailed with 17 percent of the vote, a statistically insignificant edge.
Both gained three points since the last Focus on Rural America poll, conducted in early January.
Former Vice President Joe BidenJoe BidenBiden responds to GOP senator's impeachment warning Sanders leads in Iowa ahead of caucus: poll The Memo: Trump threatens to overshadow Democrats in Iowa MORE and Sen. Elizabeth WarrenElizabeth Ann WarrenSanders leads in Iowa ahead of caucus: poll The Memo: Trump threatens to overshadow Democrats in Iowa Iowa poll snafu leaves Democrats guessing on eve of caucuses MORE (D-Mass.) each took 15 percent of the vote, suggesting downward trajectories for two candidates who had led earlier surveys conducted by the same pollster. Warren’s share declined three points from the early January survey, while Biden’s support dropped by 9 points.
Sen. Amy KlobucharAmy Jean KlobucharSanders leads in Iowa ahead of caucus: poll The Memo: Trump threatens to overshadow Democrats in Iowa It's time to ditch Iowa and New Hampshire MORE (D-Minn.) took 11 percent of the vote, just under the 15 percent viability threshold necessary to claim delegates when the votes are counted. Businessman Tom SteyerTom Fahr SteyerSanders leads in Iowa ahead of caucus: poll It's time to ditch Iowa and New Hampshire Iowa and New Hampshire haters should think twice MORE and Rep. Tulsi GabbardTulsi Gabbard The key questions facing top Democrats in Iowa 2020 Dems celebrate Black History Month DNC drops donor requirement for debates, opening door for Bloomberg MORE (D-Hawaii) each took just 3 percent of the vote, and no one else climbed above 1 percent.
Warren is the top second choice among voters, taking 20 percent and suggesting she may have the strongest upside potential. Seventeen percent each said Biden and Klobuchar were their second choices, and 13 percent said Sanders would be number two on their list if their chosen candidate is not viable. Buttigieg clocked in fifth, at 10 percent.
The race remains in flux even hours before Iowans head to the caucuses. Only 51 percent of Iowa voters said they were completely certain to stick with their chosen candidates.
“If anyone tells you they know what’s going to happen tonight, they’re making it up,” said Jeff Link, the cofounder of the rural group.
More Iowa voters believe Biden has the best chance of beating President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump shares then deletes tweet praising Chiefs for representing 'Great State of Kansas' Ken Bone endorses Andrew Yang for president: '#YangGang all the way!' Loeffler works to gain traction with conservatives amid Collins primary bid MORE in November, 26 percent, than any other candidate. But Biden’s lead in the electability category, a cornerstone of his pitch to Iowa Democrats, has eroded in recent months.
Buttigieg, who has stumped at a frenetic pace across Iowa in recent months, is the most popular candidate among state Democratic voters. Sixty-nine percent said they see him favorably, just above the 68 percent who said the same about Warren. More than six-in-ten Iowa Democrats see Biden (62 percent), Klobuchar (63 percent) and Sanders (64 percent) favorably.
The least popular Democratic presidential candidate, the poll found, is the one who is not competing for Iowa’s votes. Just 30 percent of Iowa Democrats said they had a favorable impression of former New York City Mayor Michael BloombergMichael Rubens BloombergThe Memo: Trump threatens to overshadow Democrats in Iowa Bloomberg dismisses Trump claims: He 'lies about everything' Biden stretches lead to 17 points in Texas: poll MORE, who has poured millions into television ads in every state except Iowa. Fifty percent said they see Bloomberg unfavorably.
The poll, conducted Jan. 28-30, surveyed 300 likely caucusgoers for a margin of error of plus or minus 5.7 percentage points. That high margin means all four of the top contenders have a realistic shot at winning the caucuses.
The high number of undecided and potentially persuadable voters, coupled with the realignment allowed after a first round of voting, means the actual winner is likely to finish with somewhere north of 30 percent of the delegate vote, Link said.
