Jill Biden: If I become first lady we will 'get rid of Betsy DeVos'

Presidential candidate Joe Biden's wife Jill Biden said if she becomes the first lady, the Bidens would "get rid of Betsy DeVos."

Jill Biden told “Morning Joe” on MSNBC that DeVos would be removed from office if her husband is elected.

“We’re going to have a secretary of Education who has been in the classroom,” she said. “These are all things that I have personally seen and have been important to me as a teacher.”

“When he’s elected president, when you look right next to him, there will be standing a teacher,” she added.

Jill Biden, a professor of English at Northern Virginia Community College, praised her husband’s education plan, saying it will “raise up the profile of teachers and celebrate who they are.”

The former vice president has previously promised to nominate a teacher to be the secretary of Education but assured that he would not put up his wife for the nomination.

“First thing as president of the United States, not a joke, first thing I will do is make sure that the secretary of Education, not Betsy DeVos, is a teacher,” Biden said at a National Education Association forum in Houston in July.

“So the press doesn’t get confused, I promise I’m not going to appoint my wife,” he added. "She'd be a good one."

His wife's comments come hours before the results of the Iowa caucuses are expected.