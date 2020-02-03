Bloomberg rises into third-place tie with Warren in national poll

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergThe Memo: Trump threatens to overshadow Democrats in Iowa Bloomberg dismisses Trump claims: He 'lies about everything' Biden stretches lead to 17 points in Texas: poll MORE has climbed into third place in a national poll, tying with Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSanders leads in Iowa ahead of caucus: poll The Memo: Trump threatens to overshadow Democrats in Iowa Iowa poll snafu leaves Democrats guessing on eve of caucuses MORE (D-Mass.).

Bloomberg and Warren each registered 14 percent support, according to a Morning Consult poll released Monday.

Bloomberg’s support has increased 2 points since last week’s Morning Consult survey, while Warren has remained stagnant.

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden responds to GOP senator's impeachment warning Sanders leads in Iowa ahead of caucus: poll The Memo: Trump threatens to overshadow Democrats in Iowa MORE kept his first place spot in the poll at 28 percent, but that marks his lowest point of support so far in the election cycle, according to Morning Consult polling which began in early 2019.

Biden is closely trailed by Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders leads in Iowa ahead of caucus: poll The Memo: Trump threatens to overshadow Democrats in Iowa Kerry denies considering presidential bid: 'Any report otherwise is categorically false' MORE (I-Vt.), who registered 24 percent support in the survey.

No other candidates registered at double-digit support in the poll, with former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegSanders leads in Iowa ahead of caucus: poll The Memo: Trump threatens to overshadow Democrats in Iowa Iowa poll snafu leaves Democrats guessing on eve of caucuses MORE at 6 percent, tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang Andrew YangKen Bone endorses Andrew Yang for president: '#YangGang all the way!' Sanders leads in Iowa ahead of caucus: poll Bloomberg dismisses Trump claims: He 'lies about everything' MORE at 4 percent, Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharSanders leads in Iowa ahead of caucus: poll The Memo: Trump threatens to overshadow Democrats in Iowa It's time to ditch Iowa and New Hampshire MORE (D-Minn.) at 3 percent and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi Gabbard The key questions facing top Democrats in Iowa 2020 Dems celebrate Black History Month DNC drops donor requirement for debates, opening door for Bloomberg MORE (D-Hawaii) at 2 percent.

Morning Consult’s latest national poll results were released on the day of Iowa’s first-in-the-nation caucuses. All but Bloomberg, who is skipping the first four nominating contests, are vying for support from Iowa Democrats.

Morning Consult surveyed 35,888 registered voters, including 15,259 Democratic primary voters. The survey was conducted between jan. 27 and Feb. 2. There is a margin of error of plus or minus 1 percentage point.