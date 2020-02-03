Weld warns of Republican Party split, Democratic takeover of Senate

Presidential candidate Bill Weld William (Bill) WeldAdvocacy group launches tour to encourage religious voters to vote against Trump Trump allies to barnstorm Iowa for caucuses Republican group calls for 'President Pence' amid impeachment trial MORE warned of a Republican Party split and Democratic takeover of the Senate if the GOP continues in its current direction.

“Donald Trump would be in charge of the know-nothing party, which was half of the Whig Party that split a century ago, and you know, they were founded on anti-immigrant prejudice, violent rallies and conspiracy theories,” he told Fox Business Network anchor Neil Cavuto on “Cavuto: Coast to Coast.”

“So history does have a way of repeating itself, and the wonderful thing about the Whig Party splitting up is the other half elected Abraham Lincoln,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Weld, a former Massachusetts governor, also said if the GOP persists in their efforts, “The emperor has a wonderful suit of new clothes, I think the Republicans will lose the Senate and we’ll have a Democratic Senate and House next year.”

The Senate currently has a GOP majority, with the party holding 53 seats in the upper chamber.

Weld, speaking ahead of Monday’s Iowa caucuses, said he and former Rep. Joe Walsh Joe WalshTrump allies to barnstorm Iowa for caucuses Republican group calls for 'President Pence' amid impeachment trial Walsh plans protest at RNC headquarters over 'nakedly anti-Democratic' primary cancellations MORE (R-Ill.) expect to do “reasonably well” in the caucuses, noting Walsh spent more time in the Hawkeye State. The former governor said he will have to “wait and see” what happens in the following New Hampshire primary.

Weld and Walsh have launched long shot challenges against President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump shares then deletes tweet praising Chiefs for representing 'Great State of Kansas' Ken Bone endorses Andrew Yang for president: '#YangGang all the way!' Loeffler works to gain traction with conservatives amid Collins primary bid MORE for the GOP nomination.

—Updated at 5:27 p.m.