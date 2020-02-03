Bloomberg says campaign will have 800 staffers across California

Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergThe Memo: Trump threatens to overshadow Democrats in Iowa Bloomberg dismisses Trump claims: He 'lies about everything' Biden stretches lead to 17 points in Texas: poll MORE said his presidential campaign will have as many as 800 staff members in California by the end of next week, a further indicator he is betting big on a strong showing in the Golden State.

“California, as you know, has the most delegates, and we’re going to do everything that we can to win them,” the former New York City mayor said at a campaign event in California on Monday.

“We’re opening 20 offices, including one here in downtown Fresno, and we’re working with more than 300 staff members, and we’re growing daily. We think by the end of next week we’ll have 800 staff members across the state to make sure that we get everyone out to the polls,” he added.

California is one of several states to hold its nominating contest on March 3, dubbed Super Tuesday because of the sheer number of primaries and caucuses held on that date. The state will be a top prize early next month, with its primary allocating a hefty 415 pledged delegates.

The announcement comes as Bloomberg works to make up ground in the primary field. He entered the primary field late, officially launching his campaign in November, several months after many of his competitors.

He is not contesting the first four nominating states of Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina and is instead dedicating hundreds of millions of his own dollars to expanding his staffing and blitzing Super Tuesday states with advertising.

While the strategy has drawn accusations from activists that Bloomberg is working to buy the nomination, his plan appears to be improving his standing in the polls in the crowded primary field. The former mayor climbed to third place in a national Morning Consult poll released Monday, and other surveys have shown him outpacing some contenders who had been campaigning for months before his campaign’s official launch.