Vulnerable House Democrats benefit from fundraising surge amid impeachment

House Democrats running in some of the most competitive races saw their best fundraising stretch of the year in the final three months of 2019, raking in a combined $28.5 million even as they moved to impeach a president whom many of their constituents had voted for three years earlier.

In total, the 42 members in the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee’s (DCCC) “Frontline” program – an effort to bolster Democratic incumbents in tough reelection bids – saw a roughly 27-percent surge in fundraising between the third and fourth quarters of the year.

The fundraising boost came as the House undertook an impeachment investigation of President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump shares then deletes tweet praising Chiefs for representing 'Great State of Kansas' Ken Bone endorses Andrew Yang for president: '#YangGang all the way!' Loeffler works to gain traction with conservatives amid Collins primary bid MORE focusing on allegations that he sought to pressure Ukrainian officials to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden responds to GOP senator's impeachment warning Sanders leads in Iowa ahead of caucus: poll The Memo: Trump threatens to overshadow Democrats in Iowa MORE and his son in order to benefit his 2020 reelection bid, which Trump has strongly denied.

The House voted largely along party lines in December to impeach Trump.

The fundraising surge flies in the face of concerns among some Democrats that the impeachment efforts would weaken the party’s vulnerable House members, including many of the freshman lawmakers that helped Democrats recapture the majority in the 2018 midterm elections.

In fact, 31 of the 42 Frontline members saw their best fundraising quarter of the year amid the impeachment proceedings. Twenty three of those members represent districts that Trump carried in the 2016 election.

No candidate on the DCCC’s Frontline list raised more than Rep. Elissa Slotkin Elissa SlotkinMixed feelings on war power limits: Lawmakers and vet candidates Democrats plot new approach to win over rural voters Iran resolution supporters fear impeachment will put it on back burner MORE (D-Mich.) in the fourth quarter of 2019. Slotkin, a freshman member who represents a district that Trump won by roughly 7 points in 2016, brought in just shy of $1.3 million in the last three months of the year, a 57 percent increase from her third-quarter fundraising haul. She ended the year with more than $2.8 million in the bank.

Not far behind her was Rep. Max Rose Max RoseSan Francisco mayor endorses Bloomberg Mixed feelings on war power limits: Lawmakers and vet candidates Rep. Bobby Rush endorses Bloomberg's White House bid MORE (D-N.Y.), another first-term legislator from a Trump-won district, who raised just over $1.2 million in the third quarter, a sum that marks a nearly 67 percent increase over his third quarter total.

One other candidate, Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.), raised over a $1 million in the fourth quarter of the year.

Another Frontliner, Rep. Conor Lamb (D-Pa.), saw the largest quarter-over-quarter increase of any candidate on the list, with a nearly 125-percent fundraising surge in the last three months of the year. He brought in just under $587,000 in the fourth quarter, federal filings show.

In all, the Frontline members entered 2020 with a combined $77.2 million on hand, according to FEC filings.

After picking up 43 House seats in 2018, Democrats are largely playing defense this year. But House Republicans have so far lagged their rivals in the money race so far, prompting GOP officials to sound the alarm in recent weeks over their candidates’ fundraising.

The DCCC raised nearly $125 million over the course of 2019, eclipsing the roughly $85 million brought in by its GOP counterpart, the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), in the same time frame, federal filings show.