Trump campaign removes Bloomberg News reporter from Iowa event

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump shares then deletes tweet praising Chiefs for representing 'Great State of Kansas' Ken Bone endorses Andrew Yang for president: '#YangGang all the way!' Loeffler works to gain traction with conservatives amid Collins primary bid MORE’s reelection campaign removed a reporter with Bloomberg News from one of its events in Iowa on Monday, just ahead of the state’s caucuses.

Bloomberg News reporter Jennifer Jacobs was escorted out of a press conference in West Des Moines. A Trump campaign official confirmed to The Hill that the move was in keeping with a policy to bar members of the media outlet from obtaining credentials to cover campaign events.

“It was cordial, but she wasn’t credentialed per our policy,” the campaign official said regarding Jacobs's expulsion from the event.

The Trump campaign first announced that policy in December, saying it would not grant media credentials for rallies and other campaign events to Bloomberg News journalists. The move came in response to the outlet telling editorial and research staff that the company would not conduct in-depth investigations of Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergThe Memo: Trump threatens to overshadow Democrats in Iowa Bloomberg dismisses Trump claims: He 'lies about everything' Biden stretches lead to 17 points in Texas: poll MORE or his rivals for the Democratic presidential nomination.

“Since they have declared their bias openly, the Trump campaign will no longer credential representatives of Bloomberg News for rallies or other campaign events,” campaign manager Brad Parscale Bradley (Brad) James ParscaleMORE said in a statement at the time. “We will determine whether to engage with individual reporters or answer inquiries from Bloomberg News on a case-by-case basis. This will remain the policy of the Trump campaign until Bloomberg News publicly rescinds its decision.”

Bloomberg News declined to comment on Jacobs’s expulsion.

Bloomberg News reporters have still been covering Trump’s rallies as part of the White House press corps travel pool. The outlet has a permanent seat in the pool, and a reporter is always with the president when he travels, including for campaign events.

In a memo to staff in November, Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait said Bloomberg News would “continue our tradition of not investigating Mike (and his family and foundation) and will extend the same policy to his rivals in the Democratic primaries.”

“We cannot treat Mike’s democratic competitors differently from him,” he said.

Trump is in Washington tonight and was not in attendance at the West Des Moines press conference.