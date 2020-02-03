Warren wins endorsement of former Harris campaign's Iowa chair

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSanders leads in Iowa ahead of caucus: poll The Memo: Trump threatens to overshadow Democrats in Iowa Iowa poll snafu leaves Democrats guessing on eve of caucuses MORE (D-Mass.) won the presidential endorsement of the former Iowa chair of Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisIowa and New Hampshire haters should think twice The Hill's Campaign Report: Four-way sprint to Iowa finish line Sanders vows to treat disability rights as 'civil rights' under new plan MORE’ (D-Calif.) failed White House bid just hours before the state’s caucuses.

Deidre DeJear, who helped run Harris’ operations in the Hawkeye State before the California senator pulled out of the race, said she would caucus for Warren because of her commitment to “justice.”

“You know, I was originally endorsing Senator Kamal Harris, and after she left the race I was really looking for someone who’s going to be fearless and committed to justice for all people, not just some,” DeJear said in a video circulated by Warren’s campaign.

“We understand there’s this notion that a rising tide lifts all boats. And in that rising tide there’s people who don’t have boats and there’s people with holes in their boats,” she added. “And Senator Warren is one of those individuals that’s looking at, as people are rising, who’s not?”

It's time, Iowa. The caucuses are tonight and @DeidreDeJear is all in for @ewarren. pic.twitter.com/JUNcQzzS82 — Iowa for Warren • Text IOWA to 24477 (@IAforWarren) February 3, 2020

DeJear went on to cite Warren’s economic plans, many of which seek to raise taxes on the wealthiest Americans to close income and other financial gaps in the country.

“I have no doubt in my mind that she is going to add so much value to each and every one of our individual households,” she said.

DeJear’s endorsement of Warren came just hours before Iowa caucusgoers began declaring who they would support in the state’s nominating contest.

Warren's poll numbers have dipped in recent months in Iowa, with surveys showing her behind former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), though she remains within striking distance.

In the leadup to Iowa’s caucuses, Warren’s campaign has sought to cast the Massachusetts senator as a potential Democratic unifier who can bring together the centrist and progressive flanks of the party.

"More so than anything, one thing that she's committed to doing is uniting us together because we have a big stumbling block ahead of us, and his name is Donald Trump," said DeJear. "And it's not something that is very, very difficult for us to get over, but she also understands that we are stronger together in getting over this hump."

DeJear was the Democratic nominee for Iowa’s secretary of state in 2018, becoming the first black candidate to win a major-party nomination for a statewide office in the Hawkeye State, though she eventually lost the general election.