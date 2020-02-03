Biden says he will compete 'every step of the way' regardless of Iowa results

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden responds to GOP senator's impeachment warning Sanders leads in Iowa ahead of caucus: poll The Memo: Trump threatens to overshadow Democrats in Iowa MORE said he will continue his White House bid regardless of the results of Monday’s crucial Iowa caucuses.

In an email to supporters, Biden downplayed the Hawkeye State’s nominating contest, saying it is “one of many steps to go” and is “just the start” of the primary season.

“Whatever happens tonight, I intend to compete every step of the way and fight for every one of your votes,” Biden said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Biden’s camp has worked to lower expectations for his showing in Iowa heading into Monday’s caucuses as it faces off against a crowded primary field, including Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders leads in Iowa ahead of caucus: poll The Memo: Trump threatens to overshadow Democrats in Iowa Kerry denies considering presidential bid: 'Any report otherwise is categorically false' MORE (I-Vt.), who has enjoyed a surge in state polling.

“Most [aides] feel it’s not going to be great,” one longtime Biden ally who has had conversations with top aides inside the campaign told The Hill Monday.

Biden’s aides and allies have said they hope for a top-three finish. However, a Biden confidant added that the campaign “is built for the long haul” if it falls short.

The former vice president is still widely considered a frontrunner in the field, topping many national surveys and polling strongly in states like South Carolina and several Super Tuesday states with more diverse electorates.

Biden has particularly been buoyed by strong support from African American voters, which other top-tier candidates have struggled to dent.

Biden touted his base of support in the email, saying the diversity of his backers made him well-situated to defeat President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump shares then deletes tweet praising Chiefs for representing 'Great State of Kansas' Ken Bone endorses Andrew Yang for president: '#YangGang all the way!' Loeffler works to gain traction with conservatives amid Collins primary bid MORE in the general election.

“[H]ere’s the deal, we can’t win the battle for the soul of this nation without a diverse coalition of Americans,” he said. “And together, we are building the broad, deep, diverse coalition of support that Democrats will need next November to beat Trump.”